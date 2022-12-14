Vadim Brayman, Rocky Brayman and Aaron Brayman
The day was freezing cold on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Southfield, but the vibes were warm and fuzzy at Congregation Shaarey Zedek’s Bark Mitzvah event.

Rocky Balboa Katz, Dr. Marsha Katz and Dr. Darin Katz
Several families braved the freezing temperatures to shmooze with other dog families and make new friends. The introduction and rebarks were made by Rabbi Yoni Dahlen. Awesome doggie swag was generously donated by Liz Blondy of Canine to Five doggie day care centers (caninetofive.com).

Winston Inwald, parents are Rachel Inwald and Steven Rosenblatt
CSZ member Steven Rosenblatt provided a hand-painted display to take dog photos created especially for the event. His inspiration came from a training center with his dog, Winston, where they had a similar photo opportunity. The dogs were tempted by peanut butter on a spoon to put their heads in the opening.

Jessica Frijas and Rosie Frijas
CSZ has many exciting programs for all ages:  www.shaareyzedek.org. For information on actual human bar and bat mitzvahs or programming, contact Marci Iwrey:  miwrey@shaareyzedek.org or call the shul: (248) 357-5544.

Photos courtesy of Congregation Shaarey Zedek

JN Staff

