The day was freezing cold on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Southfield, but the vibes were warm and fuzzy at Congregation Shaarey Zedek’s Bark Mitzvah event.

Several families braved the freezing temperatures to shmooze with other dog families and make new friends. The introduction and rebarks were made by Rabbi Yoni Dahlen. Awesome doggie swag was generously donated by Liz Blondy of Canine to Five doggie day care centers (caninetofive.com).

CSZ member Steven Rosenblatt provided a hand-painted display to take dog photos created especially for the event. His inspiration came from a training center with his dog, Winston, where they had a similar photo opportunity. The dogs were tempted by peanut butter on a spoon to put their heads in the opening.

CSZ has many exciting programs for all ages: www.shaareyzedek.org. For information on actual human bar and bat mitzvahs or programming, contact Marci Iwrey: miwrey@shaareyzedek.org or call the shul: (248) 357-5544.

Photos courtesy of Congregation Shaarey Zedek