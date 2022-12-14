The Jewish community teams up to feed on-duty officers on Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 24, all around Metro Detroit, on-duty police officers happily dug into a complete Thanksgiving dinner, compliments of the Jewish community.

This initiative, known as Feed the Force, was started by Noach Klein in 2018. For the first two years, together with a few local families, he purchased a dinner from Kravings and delivered it to the police departments in Oak Park and Southfield. As word spread about the program, more families wanted to be part of it.

In 2020, Klein started a GoFundMe campaign, and the entire Jewish community eagerly climbed aboard. This year, more than 110 people donated a whopping $5,294, enough to cover dinner for the combined 120+ officers on duty on Thanksgiving in Oak Park, Southfield, Berkley, Lathrup Village, Huntington Woods, West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills and Bloomfield Township.

The mouthwatering menu, provided by Chef Cari for the past three years, included an oven-roasted carved turkey with traditional turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, slow cooked brisket with mushrooms, a savory challah stuffing, whipped potatoes, a sweet potato casserole with marshmallows, garlic green beans, fire roasted corn and hearts of palm salad, soft baked dinner rolls, pumpkin pie with whipped topping and apple crumble pie. Apple cider was purchased from Franklin Cider Mill, and they generously threw in 10 dozen free doughnuts — and everyone knows how police officers feel about doughnuts!

This year, there was so much food, it didn’t fit into people’s cars, so Chef Cari lent her catering truck to get it all to the police departments. Ensuring that each department would get hot food at dinner time was down to an almost military-like organization. The most efficient route was mapped out in advance; still, it took about 3.5 hours until the job was done.

In line with the purpose of the holiday, appreciation was the order of the day. Dinner wasn’t just dumped on the tables. A team of local families turned up at each station, carefully laid out tablecloths, runners, centerpieces and a laminated card expressing thanks to these on-duty officers who were away from their families on a holiday in order to serve the community.

Two years ago, Ethan Gross bought the program to the attention of Rabbi Shneur Silberberg of Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield and asked him to get their community involved; that was when the West Bloomfield police began receiving their annual Thanksgiving dinner.

“I was excited about this idea because it’s such a great opportunity to give back to those who help protect us,” Rabbi Silberberg said.

Silberberg shared that a suspicious-looking fellow recently turned up at Bais Chabad on a Saturday night and the West Bloomfield police didn’t rest until they tracked down the person and determined that he was not a threat.

“We’re a very visible community, with lots of young families who walk to shul on Shabbos,” Silberberg said. “It’s an excellent idea to show appreciation to those who are there for us. Any time an opportunity to say thank you is presented, I’m always going to be interested!”

This year was the first time Bloomfield Township police benefited from the program. Director of the Jewish Values Institute at the Blumenstein Jewish Learning Center Rabbi Tzvi Muller said that as the holiday approached, a few members of his Birmingham Bloomfield Shul congregation independently discussed showing appreciation for the police. Muller remembered hearing about Feed the Force and contacted Klein, who said he could order the food and other paraphernalia, if Muller and his community raised the money for it, which they did.

Muller shared, “On Thanksgiving, we met Noach at the Farmington Hills police station, watched how they set up, heard what they said, then took the food to the Bloomfield Township police department and copied it there.”

He was thrilled to be part of the program. “I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to express the regard and gratitude that so many in the community feel for Bloomfield Township’s finest.”

In each city, police officers were overwhelmed; many snapped pictures to share with their families and excitedly said things like, “I can’t believe this!”

“The officers were so thankful,” said Silberberg, who knows of at least two Jewish police officers in the West Bloomfield police department and was thrilled that one was on-duty on Thanksgiving.

Bloomfield Township’s Sergeant Anthony Woycehoski said how grateful he and his department were for the Jewish community’s support. “The meal was very much appreciated and we’re still enjoying it today,” he said on Nov 25.

Huntington Woods Deputy Director of Public Safety Bill Cudney was also touched; he said this program fits in perfectly with the values that he knows the Jewish community holds dear. He said, “Fortunately, I wasn’t working this Thanksgiving … or maybe I should say unfortunately! We just couldn’t be more grateful that people spent so much time and effort to put together this beautiful meal for our officers who are away from their families on the holiday. It’s not just the incredible food that’s appreciated, but the gesture of appreciation. It’s really just a wonderful thing.”

Royal Oak and Birmingham also have sizable Jewish communities and Feed the Force is hoping to expand to those police departments for Thanksgiving 2023. For further information on how to help, check out https://gofund.me/10f15067.