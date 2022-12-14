As the scenes unfold, we follow the characters, who like us all, are wrapped up in their own lives and can only briefly turn their attention to the slow sweep of the history of their family and Jewish people.

A major Jewish cultural event is occurring, now, on Broadway, in New York City, as Tom Stoppard’s new play, Leopoldstadt is drawing large crowds. This partly autobiographical drama (Stoppard knew little about his Jewish roots until late in life) follows the Merz family as they experience the exhilaration of their exciting, beautiful city, Vienna, in all its fin de siecle warmth. Residing in the Jewish Leopoldstadt neighborhood, they thrive in business and participate in cultural and intellectual life as they waltz their way into assimilation, intermarriage and complacency.

We, the audience, can see what is coming, but the family, for all their pride in Freud and Mahler, don’t think they need Herzl, a seder or any of the old trappings of tradition as they have now become real Viennese citizens. Besides, the Christmas tree decoration is fun, and the pastries are so delicious.

As the scenes unfold, we follow the characters, who like us all, are wrapped up in their own lives and can only briefly turn their attention to the slow sweep of the history of their family and Jewish people. Their fading memories don’t grasp the old patterns repeating. The family had suffered from pogroms and poverty in the East only decades before, but the growing signs of Jew-hatred are dismissed as sporadic, unimportant and a small price to pay for the privilege of a new Viennese identity.

While the 2-hour-and- 10-minute (no intermission) drama leaves time for discussion of ideas and interesting dialogue, the play gains momentum, and events come ever more swiftly.

Characters age, new ones are born, the family suffers privation. Some lose jobs; some lose their homes; all lose their dignity and innocence. Their dreams narrow with the closing off of options. Escape routes are closed. The once joyful conversations about culture are replaced with sharing news and rumors of passports, visas, borders, jobs and food.

In 1938, as the family is huddled in the now colder, more starkly furnished room where the play began, a loud banging is heard at the door. The family Merz now knows (almost as much as we do) that it’s too late.

It’s Kristallnacht and enter the Nazis. Humiliation and hopelessness subdue them as they are told to pack one suitcase and report the next day for transport. A quick marriage is proposed, a child cuts his hand when he drops a cup, the patriarch Hermann is forced to sign over his textile business.

A final scene takes place in 1955. Two characters, Nathan and Leonard Chamberlin (who had been little “Leo,” Leopold Rosenberg in the previous scene) discuss the intervening years to much sobbing in the audience. Nathan has survived Auschwitz and Leonard (a Tom Stoppard stand-in) has wound up in England, taken on a thoroughly British identity and been spared the worst of the war.

The older Nathan chastises his cousin Leo for not remembering the family. He finally triggers a memory (it was Leo who had cut his hand in the Kristallnacht scene). Bits and pieces of old memories come back to Leo. He becomes curious about the family. Nathan and older cousin Rosa fill him (and us) in on the destiny of family members.

This powerful, riveting recapitulation is similar to what Stoppard went through in learning about the family he never knew (all four grandparents and many other relatives did not survive the Holocaust) and powerful theater.

Memory is a constant theme in Leopoldstadt. A photograph album, a genealogical chart, the seder’s admonition, “It is still our duty to retell the story of how we were brought out of Egypt.” Young Rosa forgets where she hid the afikomen. This play stimulates all of our memories.

While widely popular, the play has led to much discussion and criticism. Some say it doesn’t break any new ground. Some say it is not political enough or too political in this or that direction. Some say there are too many characters coming and going. Is the episode of the Klimt portrait a contrivance too reminiscent of The Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer (The Woman in Gold)? Perhaps. Is the calling of a British Mandate Arab a Palestinian anachronistic? Sure. It has been called “a late career masterpiece.”

Stoppard says it may be his last play. In my view, a good play should stimulate discussion, and a good Jewish play should stimulate more. The box office is strong. The story is ours. The playwright has finally embraced us, and we embrace him back.

Go see it or read it so you can join in on the crying, velling and kvetching, but also to help you remember.