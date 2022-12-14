Patients can become addicted to medications for sleep, pain or anxiety, including opioids, such as oxycodone — a painkiller.

Medicine can be life-enhancing and even life-saving as we age. But it can also be a source of potential misuse.

The Jewish Addiction Resource Alliance (JARA) recently presented a webinar “Aging, Addiction and the Brain” about medication misuse and potential addiction.

Lynn Breuer, LMSW, CDP, senior director of community outreach and wellness at Jewish Family Service, explained why aging poses particular issues in relation to medication and addiction.

“Our cognitive abilities peak at 25,” she said. After that, age-related changes to the brain can affect cognition, memory, balance and sleep.

Aging may result in orthopedic problems, vision and hearing loss, and other medical issues requiring medication. Emotional issues can also surface, Breuer said, as the moves and deaths of loved ones can result in shrinking social circles. This can lead to depression and anxiety; medications are often prescribed to treat these physical and emotional problems.

“Older adults are often prescribed more medicines than other age groups, leading to a higher rate of exposure to potentially addictive medications,” she says.

At the same time, age-related changes in the brain can make it challenging to accurately follow a medication regime. Patients may forget whether they have taken a dose and perhaps overcompensate with too many pills or take fewer than prescribed.

Patients can become addicted to medications for sleep, pain or anxiety, including opioids, such as oxycodone — a painkiller, explained Breuer and Becky Eizen, director of the Resource Center at Jewish Family Service and a board-certified patient advocate specializing in geriatric programs.

Rony Foumia, a local pharmacist with extensive experience as a retail pharmacist and pharmacy manager, is a member of the statewide Michigan Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee and a board member of Families Against Narcotics. There is a misperception that opioid addiction is a problem only among young people, he says.

“Opioids can cause a euphoric effect, and misuse can change brain chemistry so that patients may need more of them,” Foumia explains.

Synthetic opioids such as fentanyl are responsible for 70 to 75% of opioid deaths, he says.

Foumia recommends consideration of non-opioid pain medications, but if opioids are prescribed, he suggests keeping them locked up and disposing of them safely when they are no longer needed. It may be appropriate to keep Narcan, a nasal spray antidote to overdoses, available. (See sidebar.)

He urges family members to watch older adults for signs of opioid dependence. “Trust your instinct. It is our duty to own it, to intervene. Ask your doctors for referrals for treatment,” Foumia says. “Addiction is a chronic illness and medications may be needed to help the brain to heal.”

Eizen explains that “among older people, medication misuse is mainly prescription drugs.” She cites studies that indicate between 75 to 96% of older adults acknowledge making frequent medication errors, such as forgetting to take a medication or taking a duplicate dose.

Eizen recommends that all medications be obtained from the same source to avoid potential interactions and that labeled medication boxes or blister packs be used to encourage patients to take their medications as prescribed.

To check for drug interactions, visit www.webmd.com/interaction-checker/default.htm.

About JARA: Jewish Addiction Resource Alliance (JARA) is a coalition that seeks to eliminate the stigma associated with addiction within the Jewish community through education, resources and support to individuals, families and the larger community.



Partner agencies include the Greater West Bloomfield Community Coalition, Henry Ford Maplegrove Center, Jamie Daniels Foundation, Jewish Family Service, Lev Detroit and Tri-Community Coalition.

Using Narcan to Combat Overdoses

Narcan, the brand name for Naloxone, is an inhaled prescription medication to treat someone suspected of an opioid overdose because of breathing problems, severe sleepiness or unresponsiveness.

Training for administering Narcan is available through the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities at: https://achcmi.org/training/narcan-training-save-a-life/.

For immediate assistance, 24/7, call Common Ground at (800) 231-1127.

How to Safely Dispose of Old or Unneeded Medications

Safe disposal of old or no-longer-needed medications reduces their use after the expiration date and potential misuse by individuals other than the patient for whom they were prescribed.

Experts advise against disposing them in the sink or toilet because they can end up in the sewer system and water supply. Throwing medicine containers in the trash is also unsafe because they can be accessed too easily.

Instead, there are two good options — taking them to a designated medical disposal location or obtaining a special bag to dispose of them safely. Some police departments and pharmacies will accept medications for disposal.

Another option is a special Deterra medication disposal bag provided by the Jamie Daniels Foundation. The Deterra Drug Deactivation System is a medication disposal pouch that permanently deactivates pills, patches, liquids, creams and films.

Disposal bags can be obtained by contacting Ilana Woronoff, LMSW, resource center coordinator at Jewish Family Service: lworonoff@jfsdetroit.org or by calling her at (248) 592-3981.