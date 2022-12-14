Meet Neil Zechman, a dedicated volunteer to Congregation Shaarey Zedek and the community.

Neil Zechman, 75, of Birmingham has been nominated as our Volunteer of the Week by Congregation Shaarey Zedek (CSZ) for his invaluable contribution to the synagogue.

“I am honored to nominate Neil Zechman,” said Saul Rube, the ritual director at CSZ. “Neil has always been involved with the shul to varying degrees. He currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees and has stepped up during the pandemic as a member of the Ritual Committee. Neil has become an irreplaceable part of the ritual workings of our synagogue.”

Zechman has been involved with CSZ since his Hebrew school days at the age of 4. Before retiring in 2014, Zechman worked for 40 years for the state of Michigan as an attorney in the position of administrative law examiner with the Unemployment Insurance Agency. Now Zechman fills his time by giving back to the community.

“Since retiring, I needed to organize my time to give me a purpose to get up in the morning. Because I don’t have my own family, the community has become my family,” Zechman explains.

Zechman serves as a gabbai/service organizer. He says it’s like a “stage manager” on Shabbat mornings and presides over the nightly Zoom Minchah/Maariv (evening) services/minyanim at the congregation.

“He makes our digital minyan a friendly and hospitable virtual place, and participants — regulars or otherwise — feel valued and welcomed,” Rube adds. “Neil also leads our services multiple evenings weekly, and happily covers for others who cannot be there to lead. It’s a challenge for any very large synagogue, especially post-COVID, to feel ‘heimish’ — and thanks in large part to Neil Zechman, we all feel that CSZ has met that challenge head-on, one smile and warm feeling at a time.”

Zechman is the one primarily responsible for assigning aliyahs for upcoming birthdays, anniversaries, yahrzeits or awards as well.

Zechman says he enjoys being able to give back to the congregation he grew up at and cherishes the friendships he has made over the years.

“He’s an incredible blessing to CSZ. Neil is willing to help whenever asked and fills countless roles,” said Susan Kozik Klein, the president of CSZ.

CSZ Executive Director Robert Rich adds, “Not only is Neil the nicest person that you’ll meet, but a true mensch in every sense of the word. He is a ‘super volunteer’ at CSZ.”

Prior to the pandemic he used to spend his time tutoring elementary students at Pasteur Elementary School. “I was tutoring reading and arithmetic for the pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first-graders. The other thing I do that keeps me busy is volunteering as a docent at the Detroit Zoo,” Zechman says.

Zechman enjoys getting to meet new people and especially enjoys teaching kids who visit the zoo about the animals.

“I took classes necessary to become a docent, and now I get to lead tours and get to take some of the VIPs for golf cart tours,” Zechman adds. “Being a docent also gives me an outlet to teach. I enjoy imparting ideas to people, and I love to see the kids’ eyes get real wide when they understand what I’m talking about. Anytime I can see a light bulb come on for the kids I teach, it’s the most fulfilling experience.”