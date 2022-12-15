We celebrate the creativity of Metro Detroit’s young Jewish students.
It’s always a happy day when we set out all the beautiful artwork sent in by students — you can’t help but be happy when surrounded by all these vibrant colors, pleasant scenes and joyful sentiments.
Any one of the pieces of art we received would make a lovely cover for the Jewish News. Each year, it gets harder and harder to choose. This year, we chose Leah Gottfried’s entry because “of the strong base and the attention to detail she displayed in each candle,” according to Michelle Sheridan, the JN’s art director/designer, who helped in the judging. She was impressed with Leah’s skill and thought it would make a “great, balanced cover.”
Leah, age 10, is a fifth grader at Beth Jacob School in Oak Park. She lives with her parents, Elana and Yossi Gottfried, and three sisters in Southfield. She says she’s always liked making art. Her favorite part of Chanukah? “Getting presents, and sometimes we play games and eat chocolate gelt,” she said. “My grandmother comes over and we go to Chanukah Wonderland.” This year, her artwork, along with all of the other entries the JN received, will be on display at Chanukah Wonderland, which begins Dec. 18 at the Gateway Center in West Bloomfield.
As the grand prize winner, Leah will receive $100, which she says she plans to save.
All the other winners will receive an $18 prize.
AGE 10 AND UP
First place:
Leah Gottfried
age 10, of Southfield
Student at Beth Jacob School
gtyossi@gmail.com
Second place:
Josh Rodner
age 10, of Bloomfield Hills,
Student at West Hills Middle School/Temple Israel
Third place:
Noah Gitlin
age 10, of Birmingham
Student at Hillel Day School
Honorable mention:
Lihi Maine
age 11, of West Bloomfield
Student at Hillel Day School
AGES 7-9
First place:
Emma Grant
age 8, of West Bloomfield
Student at Lone Pine Elementary/Temple Israel
Second place:
Emily Kelman, age 8, of Beverly Hills
Student at Bingham Farms Elementary/Temple Beth El
Third place:
Yirosel Goldberg
age 9, of Oak Park
Student at Farber Hebrew Day School
Honorable mention:
Julian Gitlin
age 8, of Birmingham
Student at Hillel Day School
AGE 6 AND UNDER
Hilla Maine
age 6, of West Bloomfield
Student at Hillel Day School
Olive Kelman
age 5, of Beverly Hills
Student at Bingham Farms
Elementary/Temple Beth El
Alex Lipson
age 6, of West Bloomfield
Student at Hillel Day School
Ma’ayan Berhardt
age 6, of West Bloomfield
Student at Farber Hebrew Day School
And there are more winners to come! We invite you to vote for your favorites below! Voting is open through Dec. 23. The top vote getters in each age group will receive a prize. We will announce the winners in the Dec. 29 issue.
Congratulations to all the young artists who participated!