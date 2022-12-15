We celebrate the creativity of Metro Detroit’s young Jewish students.

It’s always a happy day when we set out all the beautiful artwork sent in by students — you can’t help but be happy when surrounded by all these vibrant colors, pleasant scenes and joyful sentiments.

Any one of the pieces of art we received would make a lovely cover for the Jewish News. Each year, it gets harder and harder to choose. This year, we chose Leah Gottfried’s entry because “of the strong base and the attention to detail she displayed in each candle,” according to Michelle Sheridan, the JN’s art director/designer, who helped in the judging. She was impressed with Leah’s skill and thought it would make a “great, balanced cover.”

Leah, age 10, is a fifth grader at Beth Jacob School in Oak Park. She lives with her parents, Elana and Yossi Gottfried, and three sisters in Southfield. She says she’s always liked making art. Her favorite part of Chanukah? “Getting presents, and sometimes we play games and eat chocolate gelt,” she said. “My grandmother comes over and we go to Chanukah Wonderland.” This year, her artwork, along with all of the other entries the JN received, will be on display at Chanukah Wonderland, which begins Dec. 18 at the Gateway Center in West Bloomfield.

As the grand prize winner, Leah will receive $100, which she says she plans to save.

All the other winners will receive an $18 prize.

AGE 10 AND UP

First place:

Leah Gottfried

age 10, of Southfield

Student at Beth Jacob School

gtyossi@gmail.com

Second place:

Josh Rodner

age 10, of Bloomfield Hills,

Student at West Hills Middle School/Temple Israel

Third place:

Noah Gitlin

age 10, of Birmingham

Student at Hillel Day School

Honorable mention:

Lihi Maine

age 11, of West Bloomfield

Student at Hillel Day School

AGES 7-9

First place:

Emma Grant

age 8, of West Bloomfield

Student at Lone Pine Elementary/Temple Israel

Second place:

Emily Kelman, age 8, of Beverly Hills

Student at Bingham Farms Elementary/Temple Beth El

Third place:

Yirosel Goldberg

age 9, of Oak Park

Student at Farber Hebrew Day School

Honorable mention:

Julian Gitlin

age 8, of Birmingham

Student at Hillel Day School

AGE 6 AND UNDER

Hilla Maine

age 6, of West Bloomfield

Student at Hillel Day School

Olive Kelman

age 5, of Beverly Hills

Student at Bingham Farms

Elementary/Temple Beth El

Alex Lipson

age 6, of West Bloomfield

Student at Hillel Day School

Ma’ayan Berhardt

age 6, of West Bloomfield

Student at Farber Hebrew Day School

And there are more winners to come! We invite you to vote for your favorites below! Voting is open through Dec. 23. The top vote getters in each age group will receive a prize. We will announce the winners in the Dec. 29 issue.

6 and Under Age Group

7-9 Age Group

10-12 Age Group

Congratulations to all the young artists who participated!