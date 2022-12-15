The models, residents of Jewish Senior Life’s Meer and Hechtman facilities, showed off fashions from Closet NV, Hersh’s, Mindy’s Unique Boutique and Matthildur before donning colorful feather boas and disco glasses to take a curtain call with a host of handsome volunteer escorts.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, a dozen models stepped out into the spotlight at the Berman Center for the Performing Arts to illustrate the theme of the FRIENDS of Jewish Senior Life annual fundraiser, Lives Well Lived: Aging in Style!

The models, residents of Jewish Senior Life’s Meer and Hechtman facilities, showed off fashions from Closet NV, Hersh’s, Mindy’s Unique Boutique and Matthildur before donning colorful feather boas and disco glasses to take a curtain call with a host of handsome volunteer escorts.

After the cheers died down, FRIENDS Director Beth Robinson took the microphone to thank chairperson Hannah Moss, and fashion show coordinator Cyd Stone, as well as the many sponsors, donors and attendees, and the participating stores.

Then the audience was treated to the Emmy-nominated documentary Iris, the story of 101-year-old fashion icon Iris Apfel, best known for her cropped white hair, outsized black glasses and flamboyant style.

“The goal, in addition to fundraising, was to expand the narrative about aging,” Robinson said. “As we get older, we may need help with driving and changing light bulbs and so forth, but we still grow and develop and have interests and participate fully in life. Our residents have as much to offer us as we have to offer them.”

Robinson worked closely with other JSL staff to recruit models Edie Blumer, Audrey Demak, Harriett Hessenthaler, Nancy Kalef, Ruthie Katz, Ruthe Levy, Shirley Moscow, Diana Rosenthal, Lorraine Sallan, Phyllis Subar, Rena Tepman and Millie Zivov.

Model Nancy Kalef, who is president of the Meer Resident Council, said, “I thought it was really fun. It was great for the women to be together and do something different that was also good for our JSL community. Everyone felt really good about it.”

One of the models wanted someone to walk her across the stage, so Meer Administrator Marcia Mittleman volunteered her brother Gary Fink. There was such enthusiasm for having escorts that chair Hannah Moss volunteered her husband, Gordon Moss, and son-in-law David Seidel, as well as friends Bill Elson and Jeff Golding; Cyd Stone volunteered boyfriend Bruce Stoller, and JSL’s Executive Director of Development Jo Rosen volunteered her husband, Andy Nickelhoff.

“It was so much fun to watch these generous and fearless men from our Detroit Jewish community escort a dozen glowing residents as they strolled the Lives Well Lived catwalk. One, my husband Andy, surprised us all and made quite a splash in a vintage top hat and tails that brought wide smiles from our models and whoops and hollers from the audience,” Rosen said. “I had no idea he was hiding this outfit for the past six years.”

Photos Courtesy of JSL