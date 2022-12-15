Larry Maloff appreciates excellent customer service — so much so that he has devoted his career to it.

This past July, Maloff celebrated his 30th year of employment at Neiman Marcus at the Somerset Collection in Troy — and is going on 49 years total in retail.

His understanding of the world of retail, and elevated customer service, comes naturally to him: His mom worked retail at stores like Lane Bryant at Northland and Marianne at Tel-12; his grandmother worked at Steven’s at Northland.

On weekends, Maloff’s father, who owned a cab, was a hot-dog vendor at Detroit’s Tiger Stadium, where he landed Maloff and his brother the jobs of selling dripping Coke and sticky cotton candy to hungry fans. “It was such a thrill being at Tiger Stadium,” he says of his first working experience.

After graduating from Oak Park High School, Maloff earned an associate’s degree at Oakland Community College while working his first official retail position at E.J. Korvette’s in Southfield. “Korvette’s was unionized, so at age 18 or 19, I was bringing home a lot of money,” Maloff says. “I really give kudos to them — they inspired me with the passion and drive to stay in retail.”

Maloff soon married, and he and his wife, four months pregnant, celebrated their first anniversary with a trip to Las Vegas. They made a visit to the Texas-based high-end department store Neiman Marcus on the Strip. “We fell in love with the children’s department, and Neiman’s,” Maloff says. “We bought our entire layette there, and they packed it up and sent it to us. A wonderful lady waited on us, and she was so helpful and genuine. She wrote us a beautiful thank-you note, and even called us to see how the nursery looked.

“I was so impressed with this lady who spent so much time with us,” he says. “There was something very special about Neiman’s — I told my wife that if ever Neiman Marcus came to Michigan, I wanted to work for that company.”

Little did he know that just three years later, in 1991, he would be chosen from among thousands of applicants to work in any department he wanted at the company’s newest location. Starting on his best foot, his late mother-in-law treated him to a new wardrobe.

“I watched the transformation of the old Somerset Mall [in Troy] into the most beautiful collection of designer stores, anchored by Saks 5th Ave. and Neiman’s,” Maloff says. Because of his passion for men’s fashion, he chose men’s shoes, and over the years watched as what began as a four-tier department transformed into an expansion that runs throughout the entire men’s complex, offering designers including Christian Louboutin, Alexander McQueen, Versace, Valentino and more.

“Opening the store — stocking the shelves, looping ties, readying for customers — was one of the most exciting times in my life.

“After several months, my boss asked me to broaden and sell the whole men’s area,” says Maloff, who adds that every employee at Neiman Marcus is trained to be an expert in each department, so that they will be knowledgeable in the entirety of the store. It’s just one of the many reasons that Maloff feels honored to work where he does.

“We dress gentlemen head to toe,” Maloff says. “We will lay out suits, put shirts inside sports’ jackets, bring in a tie. I help them match a look, but also advise them on trends — that for a black-tie event, for example, they don’t have to wear a bow tie; they can wear a long formal or velvet tie, or one adorned with Swarovski crystals. They may not know that cumberbunds are not really being worn now, and I can help them create a newer look,” he says.

“It’s the most rewarding feeling when they choose my recommendations — it’s just the best feeling.”

Twice a year, Neiman’s offers Made to Measure, allowing clients to custom create an entire suit or wardrobe. Or client advisers, like Maloff, will accompany tailors to clients’ homes or offices, to help them build a wardrobe — and clean out their closet while they’re there.

“It’s all about offering the most elevated service at all times,” says Maloff, whose family are members of Temple Beth El. “The customer is always No. 1.” But, he adds, employees are treated well, too, with classes, awards and trips (of which he has won many) and more.

“I still feel like I learn something every day that I go into the store, even though I’ve been there 30 years — whether it’s a piece of merchandise, a fabrication, getting to know a customer,” Maloff says. “Every day is a new experience in the store.

“To sell the best merchandise, I don’t think there’s any other place like it. For me, it was the best career path,” he says. “Yes, there are days when you can feel down, but to develop a clientele where they ask for you by name is the most wonderful thing. Being there 30 years, I’m now waiting on some of their children, even some grandchildren. That’s phenomenal. I find it to be the most rewarding position ever.

“Each night, I cannot wait to go into work the following day. It’s in my blood. I found my niche in life.”

