As 2022 winds down, the continued rise of antisemitism serves as story of the year for the American Jewish community. As we grapple with today’s antisemitism in preparation for 2023, we would do well to look to the lessons of Purim, Passover and Chanukah to plan our response.

Thankfully, unlike most other eras of antisemitism, Jew-hatred in America is not state-sponsored. There are brave leaders in our federal, state and local governments who condemn hatred and discrimination. Law enforcement rises to our aid and protection. Rather, individuals jealous of the Jewish community’s ability to achieve the American dream are taking to social media and synagogue parking lots to spew their Jew-hatred.

Indeed, in a milieu of meritocracy (even an imperfect one like ours), a small tribe that holds the values of life, education, compassion and mutual responsibility at its core is destined for success in the United States. Contemporary American antisemitism, foolishly believing that success is a zero-sum game, reacts to Jewish achievement by naively claiming Jews possess “too much” power and, mistakenly, that a Jewish cabal works actively to prevent others from similarly succeeding in America.

In this way, today’s antisemitism most resembles the Jew-hatred experienced by our ancestors in the days of Passover and Purim, when Egyptians and Persians felt threatened by Jewish success. Taking our cue, then, from Queen Esther who approached King Achashverosh, Jews immersed in American culture must ask support from our non-Jewish friends and family members, as well as gentile faith leaders, business colleagues and government leaders, to condemn publicly and forcefully antisemitism in all its forms. Similarly, by the way, we Jews are obligated to condemn publicly and loudly racism, homophobia, transphobia and misogyny. People of conscience must unite to turn back the darkness engulfing our land.

Second, we remember that among the catalysts for the redemption we celebrate at Passover is Moses standing up for his fellow Israelite when no one else would do so. In this way, the State of Israel stands against terrorists and authoritarian leaders who seek Jewish destruction. Our brothers and sisters in the IDF protect Jewish lives, while the rabbis and professors at Israel’s institutions of Jewish learning re-energize Jewish souls. We must give thanks that Israel serves as a haven for American Jewry should the antisemitism we experience continue to multiply. We must also participate in the strengthening of Israel so that in its security it can serve as a purveyor of peace, and that in its values it can become a light unto the nations.

Third, as we mark this season of Chanukah, there is (at least) one lesson to learn from the Chanukah story. More than 2,000 years ago, the Maccabees sought to defend Jewish practice against Hellenism, which included rededicating the Holy Temple of Jerusalem. In the process, they also succeeded in restoring Jewish pride. Like the Maccabees, we must recognize that among the greatest sources of Jewish strength is our faith. In the face of rising antisemitism, we must gather to pray in-person at our synagogues and temples; at home, we must engage fervently in the practice of Jewish ritual; and everywhere we must immerse our children and ourselves in the proliferation of Jewish joy. While we kindle our Chanukah lights, we must stoke the flames of faith burning within each of our souls.

As we prepare for 2023, we are right to learn from Purim to build on the friendships made and partnerships formed with our non-Jewish neighbors. From Passover, we remember that we Jews must stand up for each other and that this mission forms the heart of the State of Israel. And with Chanukah, we affirm that only through faith and passionate religious practice do we survive and thrive through the generations.

Antisemitism is the oldest hatred, so by utilizing the wisdom of our past, we can ensure that the Jewish light shines into tomorrow.

Rabbi Aaron Starr is a spiritual leader of Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield.