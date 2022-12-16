The one-time grants, totaling $1,360,000, were awarded to two Detroit-based organizations, Project Play, an initiative of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, and the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

The William Davidson Foundation is honoring its late founder, William “Bill” Davidson, on what would have been his 100th birthday by announcing a pair of grants focused on sports, fitness and competition. The grants were announced during “Jewish Heritage Night” at the Detroit Pistons game at Little Caesars Arena, where Davidson’s birthday was recognized. He owned the Pistons from 1974 to 2009.

The one-time grants, totaling $1,360,000, were awarded to two Detroit-based organizations, Project Play, an initiative of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, and the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

“My father was incredibly proud of Detroit — its people, athletes and community leaders. He was an exceptional person, but more so, he was driven by a real sense of purpose to give back and strengthen the community. It’s a tremendous honor to continue his legacy every day, but especially on what would have been his 100th birthday,” said Ethan Davidson, director and grants committee chair of the William Davidson Foundation.

William Davidson (1922-2009) was a businessman, professional sports team owner and philanthropist. He was the founder, president, CEO and chairman of Guardian Industries, one of the world’s largest glass manufacturers.

In addition to the Pistons, he also owned the Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL), Detroit Shock (WNBA), Detroit Fury (Arena Football League) and Detroit Vipers (International Hockey League). Davidson was an active philanthropist, giving extensively to organizations in and around Detroit and to causes that support Jewish life and Israel. He established the Foundation in 2005.

“Mr. Davidson was passionate about many things, including the city of Detroit, sports and fitness, and, of course, the Pistons,” said Darin McKeever, president and CEO of the William Davidson Foundation.

“It is such an honor and privilege to recognize our founder on his centennial birthday and do so alongside the Detroit Pistons, the NBA, and in collaboration with tremendous organizations like the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and some of the area’s top youth fitness nonprofits.”