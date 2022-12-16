This honor from Crain’s Detroit Business is awarded to professionals who have made a significant impact on Michigan nonprofits through fundraising, membership, programs, volunteerism and other initiatives.

JARC has much to celebrate this holiday season as the Bloomfield Hills-based nonprofit serving adults with developmental disabilities in Metro Detroit has received two distinctive honors from local business publications. JARC Chief Executive Officer Shaindle Braunstein was named to Crain’s Detroit Business’ 2022 list of Notable Women in Nonprofits and JARC received a Diversity Champion honor from CORP! Magazine.

This honor from Crain’s Detroit Business is awarded to professionals who have made a significant impact on Michigan nonprofits through fundraising, membership, programs, volunteerism and other initiatives. Braunstein’s strategic vision for JARC since joining the nonprofit in 2018 has helped to make JARC more sustainable and increased the number of ways they help the people they serve to thrive.

After years of experiencing financial deficits, Braunstein’s efforts reduced JARC’s costs by $1 million within her first 18 months. She reframed JARC’s fundraising efforts to focus on being better stewards of donor funds to maximize their impact. In addition to leading JARC to a strong financial position, she has secured partnerships with other agencies to collaborate and provide better service to the people JARC serves. She mentors many young professionals, volunteers her time to Kids Kicking Cancer and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, and is an audit committee member of the Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies.

As an organization that provides high-quality service and unique opportunities to a diverse group of people, JARC recognizes the importance of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and has built a culture that encompasses and promotes these best-in-class characteristics. In October, JARC was named a Diversity Champion by Corp! Magazine, an honor awarded to businesses, organizations and leaders who champion DEI initiatives and achievements within their organization and the community.

“These awards are a credit to the entire JARC team, as it is their commitment to the people we serve and what they bring to the table every day that makes this possible,” said Braunstein. “I am privileged to be part of this incredibly talented group of professionals who are truly enriching lives and erasing barriers. The awards are a testament to that dedication.”