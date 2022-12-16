When did Jewish Americans begin giving gifts for Chanukah?

A question was raised at a recent meeting of the JN editorial staff: When did Chanukah become a gift-giving holiday? No one knew the answer. We all agreed that we really like receiving gifts; there was no debate on this issue whatsoever (although there was a spirited discussion over the types of small gifts we would like. You know, did we prefer diamonds or gold jewelry, Ferraris or Jaguars, etc.?)

Personally, I like gifts, so I thought the question was worthy of research. When did Jewish Americans begin giving gifts for Chanukah? I dove into the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History, as well as various histories, to see if I could find an answer.

Here is the definitive answer to the question — no one knows. There is not a precise date that can be cited. The best historical analysis has determined that sometime in the late-19th century, gift-giving, usually reserved for Purim, began to shift to gifts for Chanukah.

There was a precursor. The practice of giving gelt — the Yiddish word for money — for Chanukah was an old custom in Europe. Today, this has usually morphed into giving chocolate coins to children, but some families still prefer to give money to their children for Chanukah (and then maybe take the kids to the toy store).

In her recent book, Hanukkah in America: A History, Dianne Ashton from Rowan University notes that the trend of gift-giving greatly increased in the 1950s. There was a massive post-war increase in the variety and number of Christmas gifts, all promoted through Christmas catalogs, newspapers, radio and television advertisements. The gift idea onslaught has yet to abate.

This is the distinct American angle to Chanukah gift-giving. Jewish Americans are indeed very “American,” and although their traditions in gift-giving are distinct from Christmas traditions, they have generally followed the same historical pattern as that for America at-large. As the United States begin to prosper in the late-19th century and continued to do so throughout the 20th and 21st centuries, there was a truly amazing spike in consumerism. Since the end of World War II, more and more Americans have had the disposable income to buy gifts for the holidays.

I could not find articles devoted to the history of gift-giving for Chanukah in the Davidson Archive. However, the term “Gift Giving” raised over 1,000 pages.

Many of these citations referred to our advertisers who have always had gift ideas every year. Indeed, the ads are a good record of popular gifts for specific eras. Some pages cited held JN Holiday Gift Guides.

There have been ideological or assimilation issues associated with gift giving. An editorial in the May 4, 1917, Jewish Chronicle, for example, declared that gift giving “has become a disease that afflicts all classes of society.” The example the editor liked was the Jewish school graduating class that year who, instead of wanting gifts for their bar/bat mitzvahs, asked that gift money be sent to the Jewish War Relief Fund.

As generations of Americans increased their well-being, gift-giving for Chanukah has also become a way of strengthening Jewish family values. Gifts or not — Happy Chanukah!

