The atmosphere was made lively through fantastic music performed by the Cass Quartet, Kidz Klez and the Waterstone Duo at different times throughout the afternoon.

Chanu-Con! – A Community-Wide Chanukah Festival recently held its seventh annual gathering, bringing families and individuals to Congregation Beth Shalom in Oak Park for a wonderful afternoon of fun, gifts and togetherness as Chanukah approached.

With more than 400 people in attendance, from sponsors and vendors to raffle prize contributors, musicians, volunteers and community members, the event wouldn’t have been possible without the community at large.

The atmosphere was made lively through fantastic music performed by the Cass Quartet, Kidz Klez and the Waterstone Duo at different times throughout the afternoon.

Children’s activities from the bounce house to face painting, a yoga session, slime-making, Chanukah Bingo, King David Network radio, Reboot, and Yachad Religious School were hits among the younger crowd.

Vendors sold a wide range of items, from jewelry and books to art prints, crochet items, pottery, skincare products, scarves, Judaica items and so much more. The Lunch Box was on site selling food and drink, and the Safrai Gallery of Jerusalem art pieces were showcased and remain available for sale. The 50/50 and tin can raffles were well-supported by local businesses and those who attended.