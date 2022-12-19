I had never thought to start analyzing everything I knew in a new way to help me connect more to my religion that was not as strongly centered around biblical storytelling in the Torah.

Before I could comprehend my own existence, I was told there was another being, a non-human being, that was responsible for every aspect of my life. This idea of Judaism and God has been instilled in me for as long as I can remember. I never had a reason to question anything I was being taught because I had never seen anyone around me do it, so why would I?

I grew up immersed in the ideas of Judaism. Jewish preschool, Jewish camp, Jewish day school; every religious thought I had ever conjured had been influenced by so many differing perspectives. It was not until my freshman year of high school that I began to comprehend Judaism through my own perspective. My whole life I thought I had to have the same opinions regarding Judaism as my teachers and rabbis did. I had never thought to start analyzing everything I knew in a new way to help me connect more to my religion that was not as strongly centered around biblical storytelling in the Torah.

Every year at Yom Kippur services is when I feel I could see my own perspectives in Judaism the most. Since I was 13, I’ve read a portion of the Torah at Yom Kippur services every year at Adat Shalom Synagogue in front of hundreds of people. While the congregants are looking to gain a religious experience, I was so focused on not messing up that I failed to connect to the meaning behind my actions. Part of this was because the idea of messing up felt uncomfortable and slightly disrespectful.

The other reason is that reading from the Torah has always been a religious experience that I struggled to connect with. From the first time I learned how to read Torah in fifth grade till now, I do not think I was able to connect to the experience the way many others do. I have been learning different parts of the Torah in school since I was very young, but it was always hard for me to apply those lessons to my current life, so at times I gave up trying to create meaning and instead just focused on the other parts of Judaism I strongly resonated with such as holidays and the tight-knit community.

However, I realized that after so many years of reading the same portion I could not keep continuing to do it if I was not going to try to generate a religious connection because if I did not, then I knew I was doing it for the wrong reasons.

I finally realized that in order to be Jewish you do not have to completely agree with every aspect of the religion and the concrete beliefs about God. Reading Torah did not have to be about the active words I was saying, but it could be about the connection to my family sitting in the congregation. It could be about the memories I had from reading Torah in middle school and at camp. It could be about my excitement for the holidays and my favorite traditions.

What had felt powerless to me for a long time was now an opportunity to gain even more meaning in my life.

Allison Feldman is a senior at Frankel Jewish Academy.