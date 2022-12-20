Law enforcement and Jewish community leaders stand together to keep the community safe.

Federal, county and local law enforcement officials stood shoulder-to- shoulder with leaders of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit on the bimah of Temple Beth El the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 14, to let the community know they had the backs of the Jewish community they swore to protect.

They emphasized the seamless collaboration and communication and justified the actions taken during a Dec. 2 traffic stop involving a Dearborn man who allegedly shouted anti-Jewish and racist slurs at Jewish families dropping off their preschoolers and the black security guards charged to protect them on the grounds of the Bloomfield Township temple.

The TBE sanctuary was filled with nearly 1,000 members of the Jewish community and the general public to hear from Federation and local, county and federal law officials about how they continually work together amid an ever-increasing climate of hate acts against Jews and other religious and racial minorities.

Oakland County Sherriff Michael Bouchard, who said he visited Israel three times to learn security and anti-terror techniques, affirmed that if someone has intent to harm the Jewish community here, “they will first have to get through him and thousands of Oakland County law enforcement officials.”

Showing their support, officers from Bloomfield Township, West Bloomfield, Southfield, Ferndale and other municipalities filled the sanctuary’s front pews. Also present were several members from the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office and the Eastern District of Michigan U.S. Attorney’s Office who specialize in hate crimes and civil rights law.

“Every person in Oakland County is entitled to feel safe,” Bouchard said. “We are seamlessly committed to protecting the Jewish community. This kind of behavior will not be allowed to stand.”

Federation CEO Steven Ingber thanked law enforcement officials who were on the scene the day of the incident and who continually work with Gary Sikorski, director of Jewish Community Security Inc., an independent organization formed in March 2022 and spun off from Federation’s Security Force, which was founded in 2007.

Ingber also noted that for those who have experienced trauma or mental health challenges since the incident, professionals from Jewish Family Service’s Trauma Response Team were on-site at the event.

“The families of these small children were clearly shaken,” Ingber said. “In this country, we should be safe to take our kids to whatever school we want and not be accosted from someone in a car while we are taking our children into the building.

“I hope people realize that our law enforcement partners are here to protect us,” he added. “We are here as a community to say it’s a good time to be a Jew and to be comfortable sending your kids to a synagogue, attending religious school or attending public events like Menorah in the D. We are not cowering and will continue to do Jewish in Detroit.”

TBE Rabbi Mark Miller welcomed the audience, saying there was a direct correlation between incendiary words from celebrities on social media and the hateful act that transpired in the parking lot.

“I do not believe it’s a coincidence that on the day after Kanye West sat next to Alex Jones and told millions of people how much he admired Hitler and loves the Nazis, that this guy shows up threatening us,” Miller said. “We know better than anyone that words matter.”

Miller added that he was heartened by the number of law enforcement officials who attended the event and thanked the Federation for nimbly organizing the evening in under two weeks.

“There was a wonderful turnout from the community, and I was most gratified and reassured to see the large representation by our law enforcement,” Miller said. “There is no way anyone is going to walk away from tonight thinking that we are alone.”

Audrey Bloomberg, regional director of B’nai Brith Youth Organization who attended the event, said the teens she works with are very plugged into social media platforms and were alarmed when the perpetrator’s videos began circulating on Instagram. She said many of them are already living with the daily reality of school threats, both in public school and Jewish day school settings.

“It was good to learn how the different agencies communicate behind the scenes,” said Bloomberg, who often reminds BBYO teens to not publicly post residential addresses of where events are being held and who has hired extra security for a regional BBYO event coming up at the end of December.

“My teens are talking about this, and they know what’s going on. Some have experienced antisemitism firsthand, but they choose to be involved in BBYO because they are proud to be Jewish,” she said.

Panel Addresses Public Criticism

The event featured two speaking panels of community leaders moderated by David Kurzmann, Federation senior director of community affairs.

The first panel focused on the investigation details of the Dec. 2 incident. The panel included Bloomfield Township Chief of Police James Gallagher, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald and Bouchard.

Gallagher first commended the actions of TBE’s security personnel for their decisive actions, including remaining in constant communication with Bloomfield Township Police as well as the actions of the officer who first arrived on the scene.

Acknowledging the public’s criticism of the traffic stop, which was filmed by the suspect and shared widely on Instagram later that day, notably when the man refused to hand over his identification and one officer fist-bumped him before letting him drive away, Gallagher said much was going on behind the scenes.

Detailing the timeline of events that occurred on Dec. 2, Gallagher said though the officer could not hold and detain the suspect after the stop, all surrounding police departments had been notified to be on surveillance of the man. Gallagher said the suspect uploaded his video to Instagram, which gave law enforcement the evidence needed to make the arrest.

“From 4 p.m. on, we were in constant contact with the [Oakland County] prosecutor’s office and submitted our information to the prosecutor at 10 p.m.,” Gallagher said. By early Saturday morning, we had learned he was in the custody of Dearborn Police.”

Gallagher acknowledged that on the surface, the process of police work is “not always pretty.”

“But, speaking on behalf of all the law enforcement officers here, we all stand up against hate. We cannot believe some of the [hate speech] that we heard that day. Antisemitism on Dec. 2 ended up in our backyard and we worked together across our agencies to put together the pieces of this puzzle.”

County Prosecutor Karen McDonald offered her rationale as to why she charged the suspect with two counts of ethnic intimidation and stressed that there are limits on free speech when it threatens the safety of others, especially children.

“When a crime focuses on a group of people solely because of their race or religion, we have to examine the context of that crime,” McDonald said. “We are seamlessly working with our law enforcement arms and educating them that you cannot just drive into a parking lot of a temple where children are being dropped off and subject them to that kind of speech because the sole reason of that speech was to scare and threaten those children and their caregivers. He knew preschoolers were being dropped off at that time.

“We cannot normalize or minimalize this and say this is free speech,” she added. “I believe we are headed to a very dangerous place and, as a prosecutor, I think it is my job to make sure that we don’t get there.”

ADL Michigan Director Carolyn Normandin said although she often tempers her words carefully and rationally, antisemitism in the United States has reached a “fever pitch.” At the same time, Normandin reassured the audience that she is in constant contact and collaboration with Sikorski, law enforcement and prosecution officials, and they should have confidence in these efforts.

Community Security

The second panel focused on community security and featured Sikorski, U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison and West Bloomfield Chief of Police Michael Patton.

Sikorski, a former law enforcement officer, again reiterated the importance of the constant ongoing work and collaboration that happens behind the scenes to ensure the security of the community.

Speaking to the strength of the community at large as well as the speed of action upon first responders, Sikorski was first alerted to the situation by TBE Director of Security Morris Collins.

“I want to take a moment and acknowledge the longstanding friendship, this professionalism I share with Collins, and how quickly he and his team handled this situation that morning under great duress,” Sikorski said. “After talking with him briefly, I got some initial information, photos of the man and the vehicle, and this information was immediately shared with our security team throughout the community. And that began a continuous communication throughout the rest of the weekend.”

Among the attendees were several members of Jewish War Veterans including WW II Veteran and Jewish Sr. Vice Commander-Emeritus, Arthur Fishman, 95, of Oak Park.

“It is good to know there is a grid of security protecting us,” he said. “I first experienced [antisemitism] as a kid in school, and it’s still around. I’ve seen hatred, but I’ve also seen individuals overcome it.”