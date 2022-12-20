If convicted, Chokr faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

On Dec. 15, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Hassan Chokr with a federal criminal complaint of lying on a federal firearms form when he sought to buy a shotgun, a rifle and a semi-automatic pistol, U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison said. Chokr is also charged in Oakland County with ethnic intimidation for harassing preschoolers, parents and others outside Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township.

Chokr allegedly attempted to purchase these weapons hours after being stopped and questioned by Bloomfield Township Police and posted on Instagram a film he made of himself saying his Second Amendment rights had been taken away.

If convicted, Chokr faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The defendant, 35, of Dearborn, is charged with attempting to purchase three firearms on Dec. 2 at a federal firearms licensee in Dearborn. In seeking to make the purchases, Chokr filled out a federal firearms form on which he falsely claimed that he had not been previously convicted of a felony. He also falsely claimed that there were no felony charges currently pending against him.

Chokr was convicted in 2017 of Felony Financial Transaction Device – Stealing/Retaining Without Consent. He also has a charge of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault) currently pending against him in state court.

After Chokr submitted the firearms form at the gun store, his purchase was denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) and the firearms were not transferred to Chokr. The three weapons that Chokr sought to purchase were a Landor Arms 12-gauge shotgun; a Del-ton 5.56mm rifle; and a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Chokr was also charged by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office with ethnic intimidation based on his conduct outside of Temple Beth El on Dec. 2.

Jennifer Arkin Camens of West Bloomfield, an attorney and a former assistant prosecutor in Wayne County, said lying on a federal firearms form is the easiest charge to prove with the highest penalty and a charge that will more readily stick than the ethnic intimidation charge given by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office.

“With respect to ethnic intimidation, it is considered a high misdemeanor/felony with a two-year maximum penalty,” explained Camens, 51. “The federal charges have a 10-year penalty and is also easier to prove. He has a criminal record and had a case pending, yet he purposely lied about both while attempting to purchase a firearm. Therefore, not many witnesses will be needed, just a certified copy of his criminal record and/or a certified copy of his case pending and his paperwork to attempt to purchase a weapon with his signature.”