Parshat Mikketz: Genesis 41:1-44:17; I Kings 3:15-4:1.

As Michiganders, we are no strangers to rapid changes in the weather. Especially at this time of year, as fall transitions into winter, you never quite know how fiercely, how cold, or from what quarter the winds might be blowing at any given moment.

In ancient Egypt, on the other hand, farmer and Pharaoh alike could count on a steady desert climate and regular flooding of the Nile River. One can only imagine the uncertainty and fear that a significant disruption to this rhythm would have caused. No one in ancient Egypt ever needed to keep their sandals, sneakers, rain boots and snow boots all at the ready at the same time.

Pharaoh must have been in a state of panicked desperation then, when he agreed to his butler’s suggestion that Joseph, an unknown Hebrew kid, be brought into his presence to interpret Pharoah’s dreams, which directly referenced the Nile’s bounty. Pharaoh even seems to let his composure slip in Genesis 41:19. In telling Joseph about the second set of cows to emerge from the Nile, Pharaoh says, “… never had I seen their likes for ugliness in all the land of Egypt!” This reaction suggests that this Pharaoh has had nothing but fair winds during his reign and is facing a potential calamity for which he is unprepared.

Joseph, by contrast, has faced significant volatility in his fortunes. He was born the favored son of his father’s favored wife and spent a childhood imagining himself as the brightest star of his family. Since then, Joseph has been sold and resold, been subject to the whims of greater men (and women) and finally found himself in prison.

Joseph is in an ideal position to understand Pharaoh’s dreams and help Egypt undertake plans to cope with what is to come. He knows what it is like to live in times of plenty but also the shock of that plenty being consumed by the lean and ugly. Joseph has made the best of his situation at every turn, first rising in Potiphar’s house and then making an ally of Pharoah’s jailed butler. Joseph is clearly the kind of person who has learned to keep an umbrella and rain boots by the door. He’ll certainly need them by the end of the parshah when his brothers show up.

Hopefully, we are also equipped to weather the storm, no matter what the winds blow our way.

Rebecca Strobehn is a Jewish studies instructor at Frankel Jewish Academy in West Bloomfield.