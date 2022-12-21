Young Israel of Oak Park’s (YIOP) 18th Annual Iron Blech cholent-tasting competition took place on Dec. 10, and I was lucky to be one of the judges.

I have some recollection of eating cholent, traditional Shabbat stew, at least once when I was younger — but I would still consider myself a cholent neophyte.

The other two judges — Southfield Mayor Kenson Siver and Oak Park Mayor Marian McClellan — were mostly newbies to cholent as well. It made for a fun experience.

A room full of 150 YIOP community members were in attendance tasting the cholent along with the judges. The host for the event was Gil Stebbins, who has been running and organizing the event for years. Rabbi Shaya Katz also spoke.

Judges were offered nine different varieties of cholent. The basic ingredients were the same, but each entry had a different, unique twist.

The entries included “Ice Cream Lovers Cholent” by Ruvi Singal, “Lamb Stu” cholent by Evan Rice and Dovid Kleid, “Yap-Shtick” cholent by Rochel Leah and Atara Burstyn, “Cholent Spiced with Marsala Wine & Chestnuts” by Lemas Mitchell, “Spicy Potato Cholent” by Daniel Kotsias, “Hero’s Cholent” by Steven Katz and Becky Rice, “Simply Cholent” by Ronnie Katz and Shifra Zeiler, and “World Cup Special, USA Is Out But We Are Still In!” cholent by Robert Shaw and Shalom Sufrin.

Another entry, “Gridiron Blech Cholent” by Tzvi Ungar, had a fun, football-filled description: “Spice up your Shabbos with a WINNING cholent. Formulated on the gridiron football field of the Ungar home, this cholent is sure to get you in the mood to throw around the Ol’ pigskin (kosher, of course). Headed by Hall of Fame coach Don Shula-nt (OBM) and led by featured players Jacoby Brisket, Saquan Barley and Le’Kishke Shenault, Gridiron Blech Cholent will be difficult to beat. *Please note that no Washington Redskin potatoes were used in the making of this cholent in solidarity with our Native American brethren.”

After an intense deliberation of the tastiest stew, the judges reached a conclusion, of which the results were not contested: The winners for best cholent were Robert Shaw and his grandson Shalom Sufrin for “World Cup Special.” They also won best table display.

“While I have broken bread at many, many Jewish homes over the years, I don’t recall having cholent,” Mayor Siver said. “I enjoyed the creative cooking and was honored to be asked to judge. What I enjoyed the most, however, was the great spirit and warmth that I experienced with the congregation of Young Israel of Oak Park.”

Mayor McClellan, who is Jewish, added: “It’s a delight to bring the community together for something just so much fun. People get playful in how they present their dish, all ages are there having a lovely time, and it’s a delightful way to gather and be a community for something positive and fun. All the cholents were delicious in their own special way and it was difficult to pick a favorite.”