Detroit moms of IDF Lone Soldiers provide a web of support for each other.

In 2016, when Southfield-born-and-bred Zach Herschfus announced to his parents Brian and Fern that he was planning to voluntarily enlist in the IDF, they were not surprised. The Zionistic roots in the Herschfus family run very deep.

“My grandfather Abraham Cutter had volunteered for Israel Bonds and for the Jewish National Fund. When he was in his 70s, he secured himself a seat on a cargo jet to Israel during the Six-Day War before solidarity missions were even a thing,” Fern said.

Cutter had proudly shared with his family how the plane turned off its lights as it was landing when he brought Torahs to the soldiers on the front lines. While there, Cutter collected artillery shells and later made a menorah out of them, which his family still has today. They also treasure the pictures of Cutter posing with Golda Meir and Menachem Begin, both of whom formally recognized him for his devotion and service to Israel.

Fern’s great-grandfather Yisroel Dov Waxman was also passionate about Israel.

“It was always my great-grandfather’s dream to make aliyah and join the IDF,” Fern said. “When he was in his 80s, he moved to Israel. He immediately turned up at the draft office, wanting to volunteer in the army, saying, ‘I’m sure there’s a job I can do,’ but they laughed him off.”

Waxman didn’t let that phase him. He often visited bus routes that soldiers were known to take home after their week on base. As the soldiers disembarked, Waxman would stand here, doling out candies and blessings, thanking them for their service, singing their praises and uplifting them.

“That’s who our son Zach is named after; we believe Zach was born wanting to live the dream of his namesake,” Fern said of her only son and youngest child, now 25.

“Joining the IDF was a natural choice for Zach,” Fern said. He’d grown up hearing about his colorful Zionistic ancestors, attended then Yeshivat Akiva [now Farber Hebrew Day School] and Camp Stone. “I watched him prepare mentally and physically; I saw him study the language … I knew it was coming, I knew he was trying out for tzanchanim (the paratrooper’s unit). But when he called to tell me he was accepted, it suddenly became very real.”

When Fern hung up, she couldn’t stop crying. She was so impressed and proud of her son — he’d made it! — but, at the same time, she was absolutely terrified. Zach would quite literally be jumping out of airplanes.

“My emotions were all over the place, and I didn’t know who to talk to about it. Who on earth would understand?” Fern remembered thinking.

She called Ariella Nadel, whose son Yoni had been an IDF paratrooper in 2014.

“Zach got in,” Fern told Ariella. “Now what?”

“Now we meet for coffee,” Ariella told Fern, a voice of comfort, strength and deep understanding of the sleepless nights Fern would soon be experiencing.

“Ariella and I met for coffee many times and each time she gave me just a little more information,” Fern said. “It was what I needed to know, but not too much, nothing more and nothing less. I realized that while my son had prepared to join the army, I hadn’t been prepared. The parents need to know what’s coming, too! Ariella held my hand throughout; I don’t know what I would have done without her.”

Detroiters Always Help Each Other

When Yoni Nadel was an IDF paratrooper, there was no support available for parents in Detroit. Even support for the Lone Soldiers was more limited than it is today. Back then, it was the Detroiters in Israel who helped Yoni. Ariella remembers how a bunch of Detroiters, all Yeshivat Akiva graduates who’d made aliyah, rented a car, picked him at 5 a.m., bought him breakfast and drove him to Tel Aviv where he’d begin his service.

“The Detroit kids always have each other’s backs,” Ariella said. “Of this generation, Gabe Faber and Jacob Korman were the first from Detroit to join the IDF. They collected helpful trinkets during their service, ropes, tape, whatever, in a box, passing it to the next Detroit soldier who enlisted. It went from soldier to soldier. They helped each other like family, these Detroit soldiers.”

Even just eight years ago, technology was a little different; most people hadn’t heard of WhatsApp or Zoom yet. Ariella’s husband, Mark, flew to Israel for Yoni’s tekes (ceremony), but Ariella was in Detroit and struggled to figure out how to watch it.

“I remember Sheryl Korelitz and I trying to get the technology to work. It was so frustrating,” Ariella said. “Now, with WhatsApp, you can watch it live.”

Passing It On

Fern saw how valuable Ariella had been. When the next Detroiter enlisted, Fern and Ariella immediately reached out to his mom.

“We’re going to prepare you for what it means to be a mom of a Lone Soldier,” Fern told her.

During training, the soldiers only have a certain amount of time to call their parents abroad and who wants to waste those precious minutes with translations?

“We’ll call it Army Ulpan,” Fern declared, borrowing the term for a program that runs an intensive study of the Hebrew language, and the Army Ulpan WhatsApp chat was duly created. Every day, Fern posted an army word or term, explained what it meant and in what context it’s used.

“As more Detroiters joined the army, their moms joined our chat and it evolved into a support group,” Fern said.

True to its name, the log of words for beginners was shared with each new army mom.

“There are certain milestones that no one except another army parent would understand,” Fern said. “Like ‘my son got his beret’ or ‘my child cut his card …’ A fellow army mom can understand our emotions; no one understands it as much as someone who’s been through it themselves. I relive my own son’s experiences and accomplishments when I see someone else’s child wear their uniform for their first time.”

Today, there are 18 moms who are part of this chat, including Joanne Lorkis, whose son Uri served in the paratroopers in 2020; Chaya Selesny, whose son Daniel served in Givati (infantry) in 2020; Charlene Wolfe, whose son Elijah also served in Givati in 2020; Beth Adler, whose son Noah served in Kfir in 2018-20; Susie Kresch, whose son Max served in Egoz (medic) in 2016-18 and whose son David served in the combat engineering corps in 2018-20; Jordana Wolfson, whose son Ari Weiss served in the combat engineering corps in 2019-21; Jill Greenbaum, whose daughter Naomi served in logistics in 2009-2010 and whose son Avi served in Nachal (infantry) in 2018-21; Margery Klausner, whose son Nathan served in the combat engineering corps (as a designated sniper) in 2018-19 and whose son Daniel is currently serving as

a paratrooper; Rabbi Michele Faudem, whose son Ari Ershler served in the combat engineering corps in 2021-22; Robyn Glickman, whose son Kip (Daniel) Glickman served as a tank driver in Shiriyon in 2018; Rivkie Cohen, whose daughter Lilly is currently serving in Mashakit Chinuch; and me. My son Bentzi Burstyn is currently serving in Magav (border patrol). Other members have children who are in training, and some cannot be listed publicly for security reasons.

Back on the Tank

Like Zach, Ari Ershler knew from an early age he wanted to join the IDF. In fact, at age 3, during a family visit to Israel, Ari was photographed while posing on an army tank at Latrun. In 2019, Ari joined Yeshivat Lev HaTorah’s Lev L’Chayal program, which offers yeshivah classes as well as lessons preparing Lone Soldiers for their months of service.

One of the first pictures Ari sent his family in Detroit of himself in uniform was striking a pose on that same tank in Latrun.

“It was too tempting,” his mother Michele Faudem said with a laugh. “My son Tal said we should have T-shirts made when we went to Israel for Ari’s tekes. So we printed those two pictures next to each other on the T-shirts. It was a major hit!”

Michele also tapped into the wealth of support that the Army Ulpan WhatsApp chat offered.

“These are wonderful, articulate women, so committed, so supportive and they just get all the nuances that we have to explain to everyone else,” Michele said. “As a mom of an Israeli soldier, I was constantly aware every time I said goodbye to my son that this could be the last time we speak. It’s a real fear that we parents of Israeli soldiers constantly live with. We have to lift our kids up, always end conversations on a high and hope that whoever they run into will take care of them the way we’d want.”

Margery Klausner also sang the praises of the chat and pointed out that there’s a huge difference between Israeli parents of soldiers and parents of Lone Soldiers.

“We’re far away and don’t really know what’s happening,” Margery said. “This chat has been so helpful in helping me understand the process of the Israeli army, but more than that, the emotional support, knowing that all these moms have been through the same thing.”

Once a soldier has ended his service, the moms stay on in the chat, offering their knowledge to newbies. Often, they provide updates on their former soldier’s life milestones.

“This is such a wonderful, special group formed because of all these amazing soldiers and their totally incredible, supportive, proud and understanding moms,” said Susie Kresch, who, in October, followed her kids by making aliyah together with her husband, Eddie, and mom, Lenore, 87.

“I also especially love to hear about all the simchahs of our soldiers — our grown men and women, our babies — so many weddings … It makes all the labor pains of getting through the army worth it.”

From a Distance

“This support group is like a hug for moms,” said Ariella Nadel, who made aliyah with her husband, Mark, in 2021 while their son Yossi was serving in Kfir, a combat unit. “We’ve been through really tough stuff together. There have been wars, terror attacks … but we’re always there for each other. We know what it’s like to have our kids on the front lines.”

According to the Lone Soldier center, there are approximately 7,000 Lone Soldiers who help defend the Land of Israel and its citizens. It’s unknown exactly how many are from Detroit but, as Fern pointed out, even from our small group of mostly Oak Park/Southfield moms, some of whom have had more than one child enlist, there’s quite the army representation of different colored berets (which differentiate the units).

“It’s unbelievable,” Fern said.

“These kids are literally giving up their freedom and putting their lives on the line,” Ariella said. “They learn a lot — responsibility, loyalty to the country and their fellow soldiers and I’m so proud and in awe of all of them. Huge kudos to all the parents who let their kids join — it’s a really big deal.”

These young adults are following their dreams while their parents, families and friends cheer them on from over 6,000 miles away.

“Our kids are quite literally becoming part of the fabric of the modern state of Israel,” Michele Faudem said. “They’re building Am Yisrael and Medinat Yisrael, and that’s an experience and connection that makes them feel grounded in a way that just doesn’t happen any other way. As their parents, we couldn’t be prouder.”