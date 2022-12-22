In March of this year, she started her business Silver Polished with TLC, created a few fliers, spread the word and business began.

In March 1989, an Exxon oil tanker spilled 11 million gallons of oil into the ocean, killing thousands of fish, birds and marine wildlife. As the devastation of one of the largest environmental disasters in U.S. history was broadcast around the world, one particular news report left a lasting impact on an Oak Park woman — but not in the way we might think.

“It was so heart wrenchingly sad … I remember watching how they cleaned the poor animals to get the oil off them with Dawn dish soap,” said Chani Rosenberg. “That always stuck with me — that’s when I learned that Dawn dish soap will get oil off anything.”

With Chanukah here, Jews around the world have taken out their dusty menorahs and grumpily wonder why they’re so sticky and oily when they’d washed them so carefully before putting them away at the end of the holiday last year. Rosenberg is happy to help with those menorahs — or with any silver or silver-plated items.

“I’ve always loved polishing silver,” said Rosenberg, who has lived in Michigan all her life. Together with her husband of 29 years, Yaakov, she’s a member of Toras Chaim in Oak Park. “My sister-in-law even said she remembered that I was polishing silver when she met me for the first time!”

Since she was in her 20s, Rosenberg always offered to polish her relatives’ and friends’ Shabbat candlesticks. Earlier this year, a friend suggested she start doing it as a business.

“It was just a hobby until then; I figured if I was going to do this, I should really do it right,” Rosenberg said.

A quick Google search led her to Jeff Herman of Rhode Island, a professional silver restorer and conservator since 1984. Rosenberg reached out to him with a slew of questions, which Herman generously answered, even teaching her some new techniques. Rosenberg also purchased the silver polish Herman had developed.

In March of this year, she started her business Silver Polished with TLC, created a few fliers, spread the word and business began.

“I called it TLC because I really put a lot of tender loving care into each piece I work on,” Rosenberg said.

The first thing she does is clean off any wax that’s stuck on the silver piece with hot water or remove any polish that’s still hanging around from its last cleaning.

If a piece is oily — very common with menorahs — she recalls that Exxon oil spill and rubs Dawn dish soap all over the piece while it’s still dry, then rinses it under warm water, repeating the process until it’s no longer greasy. Only then does she set to work with the polishing.

Rosenberg has a slew of tools to combat tarnish, including toothbrushes, cotton balls, make-up pads and simple cloths. “Anything that’s basic white cotton is best,” Rosenberg said.

Items that are extremely ornate or tarnished can take a long time to polish. A particularly detailed kiddush cup can take Rosenberg approximately two hours until it gets the desired shine, while multiple-pronged candelabras can take her eight hours or even longer. Jobs are priced according to the level of tarnish and how long it will likely take.

“My goal is to get into every nook and cranny so long as it’s humanly possible,” Rosenberg said. “It’s incredibly satisfying to see something so dark turn all shiny.”

Rosenberg also polishes silverware and jewelry — except if the jewelry contains a stone, in which case she’ll send the customer to her nephew, Brian Zifkin of Zalman’s Treasures. She is unable to fix dented silver.

Rosenberg has run into the occasional occupational hazard, such as arthritis flare ups and sore shoulders, but she loves what she does and finds it incredibly rewarding. She especially enjoys the delighted expressions of her customers when they arrive to pick up their silver pieces, sparkling more now than they had in years.

“When they’re all shined up, sometimes it’s hard to get a good ‘after’ picture because they turn into mirrors!” Rosenberg said.

Best of all, according to Rosenberg, is the ability to serve local synagogues in a unique way.

“I’ve had the privilege of polishing quite a few Torah crowns, breastplates and pointers,” Rosenberg said. “The first time, I was so nervous. I’d never done it before. It’s such a special feeling to do something like this … I was in awe. I always give the shuls one crown polishing for free and dedicate that mitzvah in memory of my parents and in-laws.”

For further information, call Chani Rosenberg on (248) 819-5683