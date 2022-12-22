A brief history of the Chanukah menorah, plus stunning examples through the years.

We love to celebrate Chanukah — latkes, sufganiyot, grab-bag gift exchanges. Central to the festivities, of course, is the ritual of lighting the Chanukah menorah — the chanukiah.

When reclaiming the Holy Temple in Jerusalem from Greek rulers in 165 B.C., the Jews found only enough oil for one night to light its seven-branched golden candelabra (as described in Exodus 25:31-40, with each branch representing a day of creation), which stood high as a central feature in the Temple. The oil, however, lasted for eight days, leaving time to find a fresh supply of oil. This miracle during the rededication of the Temple is celebrated during the Festival of Lights.

The Chanukah (Hebrew for “dedication”) menorah (Hebrew for “lamp”) has been lit since the year following the Temple’s rededication, as decreed by Judah the Maccabee. There is no mention of chanukiah in this decree; nor is it mentioned in the Torah, as the events happened after it was written.

It’s uncertain where the tradition of a Chanukah menorah came from, but there are documented examples dating back to the 17th century. Commemorating, but not replicating, the Temple’s candelabra, the chanukiah holds eight candles — one for each night of Chanukah — plus the shamash. For the chanukiah to be kosher, the shamash must be offset from the other candles, either higher or lower.

It’s traditional to place the lit chanukiah at the entrance of the home or in the window, for all to see — meant to publicize the miracle of Chanukah to the outside world, but also symbolizing the hard-won right to practice religious freedom without fear of persecution. For centuries, Jewish families around the world have gathered around these treasures of ritual art, which illuminate our homes, lives and communities, serving to shed light on past events as well as the strength of our own Jewish commitment.