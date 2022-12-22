This Art Deco Brass Menorah from Germany, 1940-1949, is available at Sotheby’s for $5,000. Sothebys.com.
A brief history of the Chanukah menorah, plus stunning examples through the years.

We love to celebrate Chanukah — latkes, sufganiyot, grab-bag gift exchanges. Central to the festivities, of course, is the ritual of lighting the Chanukah menorah — the chanukiah.

When reclaiming the Holy Temple in Jerusalem from Greek rulers in 165 B.C., the Jews found only enough oil for one night to light its seven-branched golden candelabra (as described in Exodus 25:31-40, with each branch representing a day of creation), which stood high as a central feature in the Temple. The oil, however, lasted for eight days, leaving time to find a fresh supply of oil. This miracle during the rededication of the Temple is celebrated during the Festival of Lights.

The Chanukah (Hebrew for “dedication”) menorah (Hebrew for “lamp”) has been lit since the year following the Temple’s rededication, as decreed by Judah the Maccabee. There is no mention of chanukiah in this decree; nor is it mentioned in the Torah, as the events happened after it was written.

It’s uncertain where the tradition of a Chanukah menorah came from, but there are documented examples dating back to the 17th century. Commemorating, but not replicating, the Temple’s candelabra, the chanukiah holds eight candles — one for each night of Chanukah — plus the shamash. For the chanukiah to be kosher, the shamash must be offset from the other candles, either higher or lower.

It’s traditional to place the lit chanukiah at the entrance of the home or in the window, for all to see — meant to publicize the miracle of Chanukah to the outside world, but also symbolizing the hard-won right to practice religious freedom without fear of persecution. For centuries, Jewish families around the world have gathered around these treasures of ritual art, which illuminate our homes, lives and communities, serving to shed light on past events as well as the strength of our own Jewish commitment.

Wisconsin-based artisan Lizzie Katz’s years of exploration into 2D to 3D digital design process resulted in the Sculptural Menorah (shown in Jasper). All of the arms branch from the same sheet as metal, just as “the Jewish people share a common origin.” Lizziekatz.com.
This hand-painted (of course) ceramic Nail Polish Menorah is from Rite Lite, found by Holocaust survivor Jacob Rosenthal in Ohio in 1949. Moderntribe.com.
A stylized eagle head, fleur-de-lys and cast column below the servant light (shamash) embellish this Brass Hanukkah Lamp, probably Italian from the late 17th-early 18th century. Part of the Halpern Judaica Collection at Sotheby’s. Sothebys.com.
New York’s Jewish Museum’s collection of Chanukah lamps is the largest in the world, nearly 1,050 pieces, amassed over the 118 years of the museum’s existence. This earthenware Hanukkah Lamp in their collection is by Vienna-born ceramicist and sculptor Otto Natzler who, with his wife, Gertrud, served as artist-in-residence at Brandeis Camp Institute (part of what is now the Brandeis-Bardin Institute in California), where this was made in 1956. Each lamp that the couple created was inscribed with Hebrew text that translates as “Man comes from dust and returns to dust.” Thejewishmuseum.org.
This German pewter Chair Form Hanukkah Lamp, from the Jewish Museum Collection, has eight ladder-back chairs fitted into a shelf, with a matching stool for the servant light. It was a popular model throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. Thejewishmuseum.org.
Farmington Hills-based artisan Betsy Besl, a former preschool teaching artist and University of Michigan school of fine arts grad, brings “a current sensibility to traditionally oriented Judaica treasures using pieces of the past,” she says. This Tea Themed Chanukiah is crafted from found objects including an antique candy tin, a vintage doll-sized teapot, tiny tart pans and, for the eight candleholders, little metal teacup charms.
Brooklyn-based Via Maris — founded by Dana Hollar Schwartz — aims to help Jewish people engage with their faith and culture through refined, contemporary functional art. Schwartz calls her aesthetic “a mix of modern and contemporary, but always a little eclectic,” like this borosilicate Glass Chanukiah in amber/rose. Plus, a portion of sales benefit the Anti-Defamation League. Via-maris.
Via Maris’ Block Chanukiah is crafted from heavy cast aluminum (it weighs 4 pounds), with a gently raised center spot for the shamash. Beneath its platform is a storage compartment with room for 44 candles — enough for the eight nights of Chanukah. Via-maris.com.
The Jewish Museum’s probably German 18th-century Portable Hanukkah Lamp is, says artist Kehinde Wiley, “designed to create fire and it’s designed to hold fuel. But I think more than anything, it’s designed to hold tradition in a pocket size.” Thejewishmuseum.org.
The absence of piercings on the backplate (used to hang from a wall) and the large hearts in high relief on this 18th-century copper alloy Hanukkah Lamp from the Netherlands (in the Jewish Museum’s collection) are hallmarks of secular Dutch sconces (many have tulips, popular in Holland after being introduced from Turkey). The ewer in the backplate’s center, however, is a specifically Jewish symbol — possibly referencing the miracle of the oil, or it could indicate that the owner of the lamp was a Levite, a descendant of the servitors of the Temple. Thejewishmuseum.org.
Apeloig’s Modern Lucite Menorah holds nine oil-cup candles — an extra piece lets you place the shamash wherever you want. Food52.com.
The Michael Aram Botanical Leaf Menorah is crafted of antique goldstone with a marble base. “It’s a beautiful mix of modern and traditional,” says Sherrill Lewis, longtime sales associate at Slades in West Bloomfield. “People keep it out on display in their homes all year long.” Sladesgifts.com.
