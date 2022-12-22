It turns out Jack Caminker was being celebrated months before his 100th birthday, thanks to, who else — the University of Michigan.

When it comes to his alma mater, his beloved University of Michigan, Jack Caminker, 100, wears his heart on his sleeve. The Class of 1946 graduate also wears it on his University of Michigan cap and his favorite University of Michigan jacket. And to no one’s surprise, that love for the Wolverines showed up in the form of a giant Block M made of frosting on his birthday cake. It was served, with maize and blue napkins of course, when Jack’s family gathered for a dinner party the evening of Dec. 3 at the Andiamo restaurant in Bloomfield Hills to honor his centennial year.

Actually, the true “icing on the cake” was the amazing reunion of family members that traveled from four states to honor the treasured patriarch of their family. Among them were Jack and late wife Eve’s three children and their spouses: daughters Nori (Dr. David) Levine, Bette Caminker (Joe Craig); son Rabbi Harold Caminker; and son-in-law Larry Brown, husband of Jack’s late daughter Marcia.

Jack, or as he is affectionally referred to as “Grandpa Jack,” was further overwhelmed by the presence of six of his eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren — with another on the way!

“The party was amazing,” said Jack. “I normally see my children and grandchildren by tech and pictures, but to actually get the chance to see them in person and hug and kiss them, was just wonderful.”

Jack officially turned 100 on Sunday, Dec. 4, the day after his dinner party. But he received, as he called it, “a nice birthday gift” a day earlier at his birthday bash, when that same evening Michigan defeated Purdue in the Big 10 Football Championship game.

You technically could thank the football gods. As it turns out, Jack, a member of Temple Israel since 1946 and a former president of the congregation (1969-1970), regularly attends Friday night services. He told me he actually said a prayer on behalf of the Wolverines at one service, looking for any edge that could help secure a victory. The power of prayer goes a long way, that and a balanced offense and defense.

Temple Israel was well represented by clergy at Jack’s party. Rabbis Harold Loss, Jennifer Kaluzny and Marla Hornsten were all in attendance. “Temple Israel is truly a second home for Jack, an extended family,” Loss says. “Even on the coldest nights, when others might choose not to brave the elements, Jack can always be counted on to be front and center at our services.”

Rabbi Kaluzny adds, “At 100-years old, Jack is a living history of Temple Israel. He’s extremely proud of the clergy and all that the temple stands for. I know so because Jack never fails to go out of his way to tell us!”

Indescribable Gratitude

Jack’s daughter Nori shared a recording with me of eloquent words her father delivered at his birthday celebration, speaking for nine minutes without a single note in front of him.

“Words are most inadequate to use on a night like this,” Jack said. “I’ve read a lot of nice things about me and sometimes I don’t recognize who they’re talking about,” he said, eliciting laughs from his family and friends.

Also, he joked about how somehow he always ended up assuming the role of president of the numerous business and religious organizations he’s worked with, humbly deflecting his impact on those appointments, saying: “I think they were scraping the bottom of the barrel.” That would include Temple Israel which he described as “the home of the most outstanding clergy in the country.”

Jack spoke beautifully of his wife, Eve, and daughter Marcia, of blessed memory, wishing they could be with all of them on this special occasion. And he described all those gathered as “all positive people, each one of you contributing to my life in your own way.”

Jack concluded his remarks with a poem he had come across which he described as “words of wisdom,” words that spoke about kindness, honesty, dignity toward others, a call to embrace those who are sad, and most apropos for the 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren gathered — the importance of “keeping your dreams in sight.” He closed with…

“Wherever life may take you; May you know this to be true;You will always be my family and friends; And I am forever proud of you.”

Big Honor at the Big House

It turns out Jack Caminker was being celebrated months before his 100th birthday, thanks to, who else — the University of Michigan. During a media timeout during the second quarter of the Wolverines’ home game against Maryland on Sept. 24, Jack was introduced to the sold-out home crowd of 110,225 as the “Hero of the Game.” A roaring reception greeted University of Michigan alum Jack Caminker.

During each home football, men’s basketball and ice hockey games, U-M recognizes what they call a community hero: military, veterans, police, firefighters, doctors, first responders, etc.

Jack and family members were escorted on to the field with members of the U-M Navy ROTC Program and waved to the adoring crowd.

A video about Jack’s life, narrated by the booming voice of the stadium’s public address announcer, was shared for all to see on the Big House giant scoreboard. The afternoon was capped off with a 34-27 victory by the Wolverines over the Terrapins. But wait, there’s more!

Prior to the game, Jack was the guest of honor at the “Veterans of the Game” tailgate party supported by the nonprofit Veterans of the Game Inc., U-M-Dearborn and college student veterans. Donations go directly to programs and events that celebrate and support the veterans.

Refreshments were served, there was a photo opportunity with the Michigan Marching Band’s drum major, and a special custom-made baseball-style playing card was presented to Jack summarizing his military achievements.

Anchors Away

Jack Caminker was born in Detroit but was raised in Chicago. He returned to the city as a young adult, going on to graduate from the U-M’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business with degrees in business and engineering. But he first completed a three-year stint involving another shade of “blue” — navy actually — as in the U.S. Navy Air Corps.

“I remember the letter I received in 1941 from President Franklin Roosevelt, FDR,” said Jack. He recalls it said, “Greetings, we want to see you downtown at the enlistment center.” Jack eventually was stationed stateside as a Deck Officer, Lt. Junior Grade, from 1943 to 1946.

Jack has been a longtime volunteer and loyal member of the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) Dept. of Michigan, Lt. Raymond Zussman Post 135. Post members Commander Don Schenk and Larry Berry were on hand at Jack’s party. The JWV paid tribute to Jack at their December department meeting.

Shared Success

The insatiable enthusiasm and dedication Jack has exhibited over his life has not just been reserved for U-M. He has brought that same relentless dedication to every aspect of his 100-year journey, both in business and in support of the Jewish community and for the greater good of the community.

Jack rose to be one of the foremost real estate leaders in Detroit. During his career as a certified property manager and real estate broker, he oversaw some of Detroit’s iconic landmarks, including the Fisher Building and the GM Building.

Students have been recipients of Jack’s business and management expertise, when in the 1980s-1990s he became an adjunct professor at — care to take a guess? Of course, the U-M’s School of Business.

As much as he’s received, Jack has given back tenfold. As Jack reflected in the Jan. 28, 1994, edition of the Jewish News: “My mother used to say that God gave us two hands — one to take with and one to give with.”

To that end, Jack was an invaluable asset to the Detroit chapter of SCORE since 1991, a nonprofit volunteer resource partner to the U.S. Small Business Administration that helps small businesses grow through mentorship.

A former chair of the Detroit chapter, Jack has given free, confidential advice to aspiring entrepreneurs.

David Broner, who was just featured as the “Volunteer of the Week” in the Nov. 17 edition of the JN for his work with SCORE, recalls fondly the inspirational messages that Jack brought to meetings. “I was blown away by Jack at every meeting,” Broner said. “He would commence meetings with messages that extended beyond the business world.”

SCORE paid tribute to Jack at a luncheon a few weeks ago.

Global Impact

Perhaps Jack’s crowning volunteer achievement was his work with the International Executive Service Corps (IESC), a nonprofit that shares the business insights of thousands of business experts to companies in developing countries.

Jack’s travels to share his business wisdom included stops in Romania, Kenya and Egypt, some trips lasting three months.

Jack was aided in these missions by his wife, Eve, who also gave tirelessly of herself during their 60-year marriage, both here in the Jewish community and abroad. In her travels, Eve taught children of third-world countries and, as a paralegal and legal secretary, assisted with the paperwork.

From the 1994 JN article, I also learned that while in Egypt, Eve, a master bridge player, bested international film star Omar Sharif in a card playing tournament. Sharif was famously known for his bridge playing prowess.



An American Institution

Writing about Jack Caminker’s 100th birthday piqued my curiosity over what other 100-year milestones might be noteworthy in 2022. This year marked the 100th year since construction began on Yankee Stadium, the Rose Bowl stadium was completed, and the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated.

Closer to home, Detroit’s own Belle Tire celebrated its 100th birthday this year. If they didn’t, they should have offered Jack a free tire rotation in honor of their shared birthdays.

2022 also was the 100th birthday year of Judy Garland, Charles Schultz and Betty White. So 100-year-old Jack Caminker is in very good company and, for my money, is not only a Detroit institution but an American institution whose life has exemplified all that is the American dream.

And with that it’s only fitting that I conclude with …

Hail! to an incredible man,

Hail! to a true maize and blue hero,

Hail! Hail! to Jack Caminker

A leader and the best!

