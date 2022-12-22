The event was delightful, seeing the survivors so engaged and loved on made me happy. The “Torah yoga” helped emanate light from their bodies as if they were candles.

I met Luba recently at a Chanukah party in Israel organized by Ten Gentiles, an Israeli nonprofit run by my friend Shirley, a Chinese-American Christian, which works to build bridges among Christians and Jews.

About three dozen survivors participated in the celebratory event replete with inspiring words, music, “Torah yoga,” sufganiot (traditional Chanukah jelly donuts) and gifts for all. The donations came from Christians all over the world. I have had the privilege of partnering with Ten Gentiles on a variety of projects behalf of my U.S. nonprofit, the Genesis 123 Foundation, including providing for some basic needs of Holocaust survivors who live on the edge of poverty.

The event was delightful, seeing the survivors so engaged and loved on made me happy. The “Torah yoga” helped emanate light from their bodies as if they were candles. The music was festive, seasonal and participatory. Two elderly survivors shared their stories of coming out of the darkness of the Holocaust into light of Israel. Decades later, the men, 89 and 91, remembered the war, and their suffering, vividly.

It was significant that other survivors wanted to share as well, to tell their stories. Being able to do so, as Jews free in the Jewish homeland, was affirming and liberating. Others listened intently and asked questions. Even for those who knew one another, among the 650 remaining survivors in their town of 40,000 people, it was an important support group.

One man, Vladimir shared his wartime experiences. I learned later that he lost his wife and a daughter, and the only other relative lives in Florida. Basically, he’s alone. Making matters worse, among survivors from the former Soviet Union, most have no pensions as they came to Israel after their working lives had ended. So the extra needs of these survivors are great. It’s an honor to help.

I met Shalom, who was born Carlos in Spain. He sought me out to tell me how moved he was. He remembers from his youth in Spain the persecution by the Catholic church. Choking back tears, he told me how meaningful it was to see me, an Orthodox Jew, working with Christians who love Israel and the Jewish people. Until then, his experiences with Christians had only been of persecution and hate. He had never experienced anything like it, redeeming in a way with Christians showing true love for Israel and the Jewish people.

One Russian-speaking woman was waiting until the end to get a pair of slippers that were among the presents. I asked her in Hebrew what her shoe size is. She didn’t understand, so I grabbed one of the other survivors to translate. It reminded me of my visits to the Soviet Union in the 1980s where conversations often went between Russian, Hebrew and English. Once, Yiddish was added to the mix.

As the other elderly woman from Moscow translated, I learned that the woman I was talking to had just arrived from Ukraine a few months earlier. She introduced me to her son. That’s when things clicked.

Some months ago, I was told about an elderly Holocaust survivor who had just arrived from war-torn Ukraine with her 56-year-old disabled son. They fled their home in Kharkiv and made a new home in Israel. Their apartment was furnished with the bare minimum, including furniture that was not quite as old as she was, but not by much. The bed that the woman had been sleeping in was falling apart, so much so that she was afraid to sleep in it.

I was asked if we, the Genesis 123 Foundation, could help. Could we buy her a new bed? “Yes.” I called the owner of a store in Jerusalem and explained the need. He told me he’d get her the most comfortable bed she’s ever slept in. I ordered and paid for it. Within a week the bed was delivered.

Luba was the one to receive the bed. Once we figured out the connection, she was so grateful. I asked her how her bed was, and her face lit up, rattling off her praise and gratitude in Russian.

I certainly didn’t go to the party to meet Luba, but it was a huge blessing for us both. There’s a principle in Judaism that the highest form of giving tzedakah (charity) is to do so anonymously. I was mindful of that as I spoke to Luba, careful not to embarrass her. She wasn’t embarrassed at all, just truly happy to meet me and grateful.

I had imagined Luba as a broken elderly woman, living in hard times. Indeed, the original picture I saw of her sitting alone on her previous bed, nothing covering the simple ceramic floor, and bare white walls behind her, depicted a woman who was all alone. Immigrating to another country is not easy at any age (I know), and especially not when you leave everything behind at the last minute, fleeing due to war. For these survivors, it’s not the first time.

Despite appearing truly happy when we met, I don’t expect that there’s anything easy about her situation, certainly not being an elderly Holocaust survivor in a new country where she doesn’t speak the language and taking care of her 56-year-old disabled son. Luba was far from sad. At least not at that moment. She was happy and seemed at home. If nothing else, she truly appreciated the genuine love and support from her new community, this event conceived by a Christian group, and meeting me. She certainly deserves it, as do all the survivors we can help.

I’m committed to help as many Holocaust survivors like Luba as possible, whether they are stuck in Ukraine, are refugees somewhere in the world or even at home in Israel. Their twilight years must not be ones of stress and want, but as comfortable as possible.

Jonathan Feldstein was born and educated in the U.S. and immigrated to Israel in 2004. He has become a respected bridge between Jews and Christians leading the Genesis 123 Foundation (Genesis123.co). He writes regularly on major Christian web sites about Israel and shares experiences of living as an Orthodox Jew in Israel. He can be reached at FirstPersonIsrael@gmail.com.