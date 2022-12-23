As Chanukah bridges Kislev and Tevet, these planetary triggers bridge the gap between what’s passing away and what is being born.

24 December 2022 – 22 January 2023

Our sages understood the cycles of the two great planets Jupiter/Tzedek, ruler of Kislev, and Saturn/Shabbtai, ruler of Tevet, to symbolically represent a particular age or epoch. In 2023, we will see many planetary aspects which trigger the Jupiter/Saturn “Great Conjunction” point of December 2020 at 0 degrees Aquarius. As Chanukah bridges Kislev and Tevet, these planetary triggers bridge the gap between what’s passing away and what is being born. As Chanukah’s historical/political backstory is rewritten by rabbinic Judaism’s reframing of the events in miraculous terms, in years to come shall we see the nitty gritty of our current historical/political struggle remembered as an age of Divine intervention?

Retrograde Mercury/Kochav in Capricorn from December 29 through January 18 wants us to think soberly and pragmatically about our choices. Because the Tikkun of Chodesh Tevet is anger, this month we “fix” that attribute by aligning what’s real with what’s ideal. The gap in between is what causes the pain! Venus/Noga enters Aquarius January 2, the first of 2023’s zero-degree Aquarius trigger points, recalling long-held ideals which may have been sacrificed over the last few years for the sake of practical expediency, if not actual survival. Solution? Release grief at the Full Moon in Cancer January 6. Lighen up with lunacy and healing laughter.

Relief from confusion over competing priorities subsides when retrograde Mars/Ma’adim in Gemini stations direct January 12. If you have managed to speak truth to power, power has something to say to you when the Sun conjuncts Pluto January 18.

The Sun enters Aquarius January 20, followed by the New Moon in Aquarius January 21. Uranus/Oron stations direct January 22, and Venus conjuncts Saturn. O brave new world, are you ready for a unique, original, and entirely revolutionary approach to the future? People, get ready, there’s a change a-comin’.

ARIES / TALEH

Chodesh Tevet’s Tikkun is anger, and Mars / Ma’adim, your planetary ruler, is prone to anger unless all that Cardinal Fire energy is directed towards a righteous goal, such as the courageous defense of the weak and helpless. Your opportunity to demonstrate wisdom and self-control rather than petulant rage comes at the First Quarter Moon in Aries December 29. Proving your maturity to those who are influential brings community acclaim when Venus/Noga in Aquarius trines retrograde Mars in Gemini January 9. Mars finally stations direct on January 12, clearing the way for clarity and doing away with double-mindedness.

TAURUS / SHOR

Celestial stressors have made the learning curve straight up! Between the square from Saturn/Shabbtai in Aquarius since 2021 and the Lunar Nodal Axis in Taurus/Scorpio since mid-January 2022, the pressure to undergo profound change has been unrelenting. A surprisingly easy way to find more flow appears when retrograde Mercury/Kochav conjuncts Venus/Noga in Capricorn December 29. Venus enters Aquarius January 2 and sextiles Jupiter/Tzedek January 4. Lean in to all the help and support being offered. The learning curve finally straightens out at the conjunction of Venus and Saturn January 22 . May the road rise up to meet you.

GEMINI / T’OMIM

With Mercury/Kochav in Capricorn stationing retrograde December 29, and Mars/Ma’adim still in retrograde Gemini through January 12, your biggest danger is promising much more than you can deliver, especially to those with whom you share values, resources, and responsibilities. Anger, the Tikkun of Chodesh Tevet, in the form of righteous indignation, is best aimed at unreasonable and abusive expectations. The Sun conjuncts Mercury and Mercury trines Uranus/Oron January 7-8, revealing an honest and honorable, if not entirely original, way around a complicated situation. Mercury stations direct January 18, gathering all that has been scattered and filling in the blanks.

CANCER / SARTAN

Light six candles during Erev Rosh Chodesh Tevet’s New Moon in Capricorn December 23. This Saturn/Shabbtai-ruled month gifts you with workable systems with which to redirect negative energy into positive pathways. Tevet’s Tikkun of anger is tested at the First Quarter Moon in Aries December 29, especially around perceived slights to your professional reputation. Are you “loony” during the Full Moon in Cancer January 6, or are you just letting your inner iconoclast shine through? Harmonious family relations are the priority at the Last Quarter Moon in Libra January 14. New Moon in Aquarius January 21 deepens intimate friendships.

LEO / ARYEH

Chodesh Tevet’s Tikkun of anger couldn’t come at a better time. You’re ready to release destructive emotions in the service of healing your own mind/body connection when the Sun squares Chiron January 2. A vision of your own potential shines brightly January 5 at the trine of the Sun to Neptune/Rahav. Truth-telling begins with yourself! It’s time for sober self-assessment January 7 when the Sun conjuncts retrograde Mercury/Kochav. The Sun sextiles Neptune January 13 and conjuncts Pluto January 18, before entering Aquarius January 20. Practical support for your ambitious plans comes from powerful players aligned with your personal values.

VIRGO / BETULAH

Retrograde Mercury/Kochav from December 29 – January 18 is your chance to make a Tikkun on anger towards spiritual isolation. Whether religious authoritarianism repels you or chaotic expression scares you, your desire to share the rituals and rhythms of faith may feel blocked. Now is a chance to pivot towards community and connection. Retrograde Mercury sextiles Neptune/Rahav January 1, revealing a previously hidden tender and sensitive side. The Sun conjuncts Retrograde Mercury January 7, and Mercury trines Uranus/Oron January 8. A sudden revelation exposes the root of your fears. Find welcome and healing when retrograde Mercury squares Chiron January 11.

LIBRA / MOZNAYIM

Tevet’s Tikkun of anger dissolves into forgiveness when Venus/Noga sextiles Neptune/Rahav December 28. Know those who loved you were themselves wounded, imperfect people doing the best they could under the circumstances. Healing words of acceptance smooth the way when retrograde Mercury/Kochav conjuncts Venus December 29. Your creative juices flow when Venus enters Aquarius January 2 and sextiles Jupiter/Tzedek January 4. Original ideas abound at the square of Venus to Uranus/Oron January 14, at the Last Quarter Moon in Libra. Prepare your best elevator speech for January 22’s conjunction of Venus to Saturn/Shabbtai. If you pitch it, they will catch

SCORPIO / AKRAV

Scorpio’s legendary ice-cold anger is far more chilling than mere rage. Tevet’s Tikkun of anger is tested in the realms of communication, and your challenge is to appropriately modulate your anger and express it in healthy, productive ways. The trine of Venus/Noga in Aquarius to retrograde Mars/Ma’adim in Gemini January 9 supports consciously choosing diplomacy over power games. Retrograde Mars stations Direct January 12 and feelings of palpable relief arise. You begin to feel like you’re back on track. Picking up momentum when the Sun conjuncts Pluto January 18, you’re feeling powerful, positive, and ready to share the love.

SAGITTARIUS / KESHET

With planetary ruler Jupiter/Tzedek in Aries, your bravery quotient rises dramatically. You’ll need courage when Tevet’s Tikkun of anger is focused on your material world. Don’t envy what belongs to others. Your expectations have always been tied to your internal optimism and “luck”; few seem to notice how hard you work to cooperate with the good fortune which befalls you. Strengthen your faith in yourself when Venus/Noga sextiles Jupiter January 4. While others tie their sense of security to bank balances and real estate holdings, your treasures are now and always have been bestowed by a beneficent, loving grace.

CAPRICORN / GIDI

Chodesh Tevet is your month and the Tikkun of anger is your challenge, but this year you show up so well prepared that those who would provoke you would rather turn and run. The New Moon in Capricorn December 23 on Erev Rosh Chodesh Tevet births a new/old/new you – all the dross of fearful hesitancy and doubt has been burned away over the last three years of living inside the crucible. Reveal your powerful, loving, and protective nature when Venus/Noga conjuncts Saturn/Shabbtai on January 22. This isn’t your first time at the rodeo; you came to slay, not play!

AQUARIUS / D’LI

You’re so ready for a big blast of creativity when Venus/Noga enters Aquarius January 2. Though Tevet’s Tikkun of anger plays out in the realm of confronting unhealthy ancestral patterns, you’re breaking generational curses with the trine of retrograde Mercury/Kochav to Uranus/Oron January 8. Truth-telling is the antidote to toxic secret-keeping! Put a positive spin on surprising discoveries when Venus squares Uranus January 14. The Sun enters Aquarius January 20, and the New Moon in Aquarius January 21 facilitates alignment and flow. Uranus stations direct January 22 and you’re equipped to face whatever comes next with originality, idealism, and hope.

PISCES / DAGIM

Chodesh Tevet’s Tikkun of anger is something you’re deeply uncomfortable about confronting. Passive-aggressiveness is more your style than direct confrontation. Because you truly care about the feelings of others, you seek to speak constructive words of truth in an uplifting way when Mercury/Kochav sextiles Neptune/Rahav December 24. You’re rewarded with an inspiring vision when Venus/Noga sextiles Neptune December 28. Don’t buy back what you’ve already sold when retrograde Mercury repeats his sextile to Neptune January 1! Be clear about your boundaries and you’ll have plenty of room for emotional and spiritual intimacy when the Sun trines Neptune January 5.