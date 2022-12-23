While it may be a tough season for American Jewish communities to endure, it must be said that the Jewish contribution to the seasonal barrage of Christmas music has been substantial.

The Christmas onslaught is fully under way.

Television and the internet are full of Christmas commercials. Each year, advertisements for the holiday seem to be aired earlier and earlier. The Thanksgiving Day kickoff is a thing of the past.

Many homes and businesses have colorful Christmas light displays, but there are signs of progress. Menorahs can be seen in front of homes and outside civic facilities. In Downtown Detroit, for the last 12 years, “Menorah in the D” has been a celebration of Chanukah with the lighting of a giant menorah.

And that Santa Claus guy is everywhere. Although highly commercialized in the modern era, he does seem like a decent fellow at heart.

Most of all, perhaps, are the abundance of Christmas songs played on radio and TV. Moreover, one will hear endless Christmas songs while shopping for holidays gifts and clothes … or groceries … or hardware …

While it may be a tough season for American Jewish communities to endure, it must be said that the Jewish contribution to the seasonal barrage of Christmas music has been substantial.

Consider the immensely popular selections and their Jewish songwriters: “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire” by Mel Torme or “Santa Baby” by Joan Javits and Phil Springer. Johnny Marks was a multiple offender. He wrote “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “A Holly, Jolly Christmas.”

However, the most famous yuletide song of all is “White Christmas.” This was just one of many major hits by — arguably — America’s most prolific songwriter, Russian Jewish immigrant Irving Berlin.

“White Christmas” was introduced to America on Christmas Day 1941 by crooner Bing Crosby. He sang it live on his popular national radio show, the Kraft Music Hall. It was subsequently recorded in July 1942, during the early days of WWII, when the war was not going well for the Allies. The song perfectly captured a longing for home that deeply touched U.S. servicemen and women. No. 1 on the charts for 11 weeks in the fall of 1942, “White Christmas” became the biggest selling hit of all time — some 50 million singles and on 50 million albums, CDs, etc.

The song also inspired a movie starring Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Fred Astaire and Danny Kaye. White Christmas was the top grossing film of 1954.

I found interesting references to “White Christmas” and its enduring legacy in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish History. First, Berlin appears on many pages, as well as in stories about the importance of his song. See “An American Song” in the Dec. 26, 2003, issue of the JN. I also liked student Summer Krinsky’s essay about Berlin titled “Patriotic Music” (June 16, 2005).

Other articles refer to Jewish writers and performers who created so many Christmas traditions. For one example, see “Taking Credit,” a story about musical contributions to the holiday from Jewish songwriters (Dec. 21, 2001). “Jewish Tam” reports on the Jewish talent that brought a new version of White Christmas, a play, to the Fox Theatre (Nov. 9, 2006).

Describing “White Christmas,” Berlin claimed that “not only is it the best song I ever wrote, it’s the best song anybody ever wrote.”

Sixty years later, it is still the tune for the holidays that some call a “secular American hymn.”

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.