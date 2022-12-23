Celebrating one of the largest gifts ever to Michigan Medicine of $50 million, the health system will name its new hospital for longtime philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn.

On Dec. 8, the University of Michigan Board of Regents approved a new name for U-M Health’s 264-bed, 690,000-square-foot hospital — The D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion — to honor Betty and Dan’s dedication to the University of Michigan and the public good.

“Patients and families who come to Michigan Medicine see their lives changed,” said U-M President Santa J. Ono. “We are deeply grateful to the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation for its extraordinary generosity, which will enable us to further develop and advance the highly specialized care, innovative research and comprehensive medical training that make our health system so exceptional.”

The D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion is scheduled to open in fall 2025. The $920 million facility will include 264 private inpatient rooms capable of converting into intensive care, a top-notch neurosciences center, and specialty services for cardiovascular and thoracic care. It will also feature 20 surgical and three interventional radiology suites.