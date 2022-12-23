Antisemitism is on the rise. Incidents are increasing across the globe, in our nation and even in our local Detroit community.

Antisemitism is on the rise. Incidents are increasing across the globe, in our nation and even in our local Detroit community. The facts are stark: According to 2020 FBI hate crime statistics, Jews — who make up a little more the 2% of the U.S. population — were the targets of 54.9% of all religiously motivated hate crimes. In 2021, a record number of antisemitic incidents were recorded in the U.S., according to the ADL, growing 34% over the previous year.

In Detroit, we have experienced a series of disturbing incidents, including acts of vandalism, harassment and phone threats to our schools and other community institutions. A few weeks ago, an individual drove into the lot at Temple Beth El and began verbally harassing preschool parents and staff with anti-Israel hate speech and racial slurs. Thankfully, he was arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

Our response begins with vigilance. We are fortunate to have strong resources in place to keep our community safe, starting with Jewish Community Security Inc. (JCSI), an organization established by Federation to ensure the safety of the Detroit Jewish community. Highly trained and experienced officers are stationed at Jewish day schools, summer camps, campuses and buildings throughout the community. The JCSI team also assists Jewish institutions across the community by providing consultation, education and training to instill a culture of safety and awareness.

A key aspect of our community’s security infrastructure is JCSI’s active partnership with local and national law enforcement entities as well as the Jewish community security programs across the region. While we know that many individuals are concerned about the police response to the incident at Temple Beth El, we also know that law enforcement is highly committed to the unique threats we face as a community and have been strong partners to us in all our efforts. In addition, we are very grateful for the significantly increased funding provided by the federal Non-Profit Security Grant Program to help secure Jewish and faith-based institutions.

We are also heartened and grateful for the outpouring of support from members of other communities of faith in Metro Detroit, including the Muslim, Catholic and African American communities. The forces of tolerance and mutual respect are far greater than the hatred which seeks to divide us.

To better inform community members about our response to antisemitic threats and other security concerns, we hosted a Community Forum on Dec. 14 at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills. The forum offered attendees a chance to hear from and ask questions of community leaders and security professionals, as well as representatives of local law enforcement. The Bloomfield Township Police Chief was on hand to debrief the incident at Temple Beth El. (See coverage of the event on page 16.)

We’d like to offer one final but important message, a reminder that there is another essential response to hatred and antisemitism: We must continue to worship together at our synagogues and temples, learn at our schools and embrace our heritage and culture at institutions across the city. We will never be defined by acts of hate, nor will we allow antisemitism to undermine the richness of our communal life.

Our strength and resilience as a people have often been tested but have never wavered. We will continue to live vibrant and meaningful Jewish lives. As we like to say, the best response of all is to “Just Do Jewish.”

Matthew B. Lester is president, Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit; Dennis S. Bernard is president, United Jewish Foundation; and Steven Ingber is CEO, Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.