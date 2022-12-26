Special honors came at this year’s Detroit Veterans Day Parade.

The Jewish War Veterans, Dept. of Michigan were once again well represented at this year’s 17th Annual Detroit Veterans Day Parade on Sunday, Nov. 6, presented by the Metropolitan Detroit Veterans Coalition (MDVC).

A generous turnout by JWV members and the Ladies Auxiliary marched along the route that began at the corner of Trumbull and Porter Street in Detroit, eventually making its way down Michigan Avenue through Corktown.

This year’s parade came with extra special recognition for the JWV as Art Fishman, Dept. of Michigan Sr. Vice Commander Emeritus, was this year’s Grand Marshal.

In September, Art was named the Michigan Veteran of the Year by the Commanders Group of Michigan. Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence presented him with a proclamation from the U.S. House of Representatives proclaiming Art as an “American of Distinction” for his many years of public service initiatives on behalf of all veterans.

Prior to the beginning of the parade, Jewish War Veteran and Fox 2 Chief Meteorologist Rich Luterman led an opening ceremony that included Fishman’s introduction as the parade’s Grand Marshal. Jerry Eden, board member of the MDVC, presented Fishman with a plaque in recognition of the honor.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer mingled with the crowd prior to the festivities and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingel and Zaneta Adams, Director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, were among the other dignitaries in attendance.

Veterans Shabbat

The JWV also participated in Shabbat services in honor of Veterans Day. Jewish War Veterans were acknowledged and invited up to the bimah during services at Temple Israel on the evening of Friday, Nov. 11.

Shaarey Zedek held its annual Veterans Shabbat program and luncheon the following morning, Saturday, Nov. 12. The program opened with JWV members and their family members marching down the center aisle of the sanctuary. They were preceded by the city of Southfield Police Department’s Color Guard.

JWV Dept. of Michigan Sr. Vice Commander Bill Glogower, Don Schenk, Commander Lt. Raymond Zussman Post 135, and Donald Wagner, JWV Judge Advocate, all addressed the congregation during the program. All three are members of Shaarey Zedek. The JWV Dept. of Michigan made a contribution toward the luncheon.

Robert Near, Deputy Director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, was the guest speaker.