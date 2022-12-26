Following the presentation was a Q&A portion that was animated and insightful. The event was followed by five weeks of continued discussion amongst friends sharing insight and inspiration.

The Shul’s Women’s Circle enjoyed a wonderful evening of camaraderie with food and inspiration. The highlight was a unique presentation by Rabbi Mendel Kalmenson about his book Positivity Bias.

Rabbi Kalmenson is the rabbi of Beit Baruch and executive director of Chabad of Belgravia, London, where he lives with his wife, Chana, and children. He was also the editor at Chabad.org and the author of the popular books Seeds of Wisdom, A Time to Heal and Positivity Bias. His latest book is titled People of the Word: 50 words that shaped Jewish thinking.

Rabbi Kalmenson’s book Positivity Bias displays a mix of nature, nurture, social conditioning and free will. We each possess a personalized lens that frames, forms, clouds and distorts the way we see ourselves and the world around us. In order to live in the most meaningful and effective way possible, each of us needs to continually assess and adjust the default frames we have developed.

In Positivity Bias, we learn that life is essentially good; that positive perception is applicable and accessible to all; that it derives from objective, rational insight, not subjective, wishful imagination; and that positive living is a matter of choice, not circumstance.

An inspiring and life-enriching tapestry woven from hundreds of stories, letter, anecdotes and vignettes, Positivity Bias highlights how the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson of righteous memory, considered among the most influential rabbis in modern history, taught us to see ourselves, others and the world around us.

Itty Shemtov is education director at The Shul in West Bloomfield. To learn more about the Shul’s Women’s Circle Book Club head to www.theshul.net.