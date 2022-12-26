“I think it’s great that we have a girls bowling team,” Dorn said. “We want to give our kids as many opportunities as possible to participate in extra-curricular activities.

Sports history is being made this winter at Frankel Jewish Academy.

For the first time in at least a decade, there’s a Frankel girls bowling team.

“We’ve had one or two girls on our boys bowling team a few times during my nine years as coach, but never a girls team,” said Joe Bernstein, who is in charge of the Frankel bowling program.

“Hopefully, we can get more girls out for the girls team in the future and keep it going,” Bernstein said.

Frankel Athletic Director Rick Dorn, who is in his ninth year in that position, agreed with Bernstein that this is the first time in at least 10 years that the school has had a girls bowling team.

“I think it’s great that we have a girls bowling team,” Dorn said. “We want to give our kids as many opportunities as possible to participate in extra-curricular activities.

“The new girls bowling team is getting some buzz, of course, but it’s important to point out that about 80% of our students (enrollment is about 130) participate in at least one sport for our school. That’s fantastic.”

A combination of Bernstein’s recruiting efforts and students expressing an interest in bowling for Frankel led to the formation of the girls team.

Five girls are needed to have a full team for a bowling competition. That’s what the Frankel girls team has … five bowlers. They won two of their first three matches this season.

“I was willing to form a team with three or four girls. I couldn’t be more excited or happier to have five,” Bernstein said. “Even better, the five girls are committed to our program and improving rapidly. I’m always happy about that.”

The commitment extends beyond Frankel’s two or three practices a week and matches.

“The girls are bowling on weekends, either with their teammates or family, to get some more practice,” Bernstein said.

Here’s the Frankel girls bowling team roster:

— Senior Kate Winkelman

— Junior Sarah Fish

— Sophomore Zoe Schiffer

— Freshmen Molly and Lilly Resnick, who are twins

All the girls are in their first year in the Frankel bowling program.

There are numbers to validate their rapid improvement on the lanes since the girls team began practicing Nov. 14 at Frankel’s home bowling center, Langan’s All Star Lanes in Walled Lake.

“I always preach that I want our bowlers to improve their high game by 10 pins each week,” Bernstein said.

The girls have done that for the most part, Bernstein said. And some have added 15 pins to their previous high game.

Fish and Shiffer have led the way for the team so far. Each is averaging about 130. Winkelman is averaging about 110.

Each of the Resnick twins is averaging about 100.

“I have the twins in my freshman-level World History class,” Bernstein said. “Great kids, great family.”

The Resnick name may be a familiar one to those who follow the Frankel bowling program.

The twins’ older sister Hannah Resnick, a 2020 Frankel graduate, was a captain of the school’s bowling and volleyball teams in her senior year, and the Most Valuable Player of each team. She also played soccer for the Jaguars.

With all that on her resume, it was no surprise that she was named Frankel’s Female Athlete of the Year for the 2019-20 school year.

She also was a 2020 recipient of a Dr. Steven and Evelyn Rosen Stars of Tomorrow scholarship bestowed by the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation.

The 11-bowler Frankel boys bowling team lost two of its first three matches this season, but there’s promise for a good year, Bernstein said.

Here’s the Frankel boys bowling team roster:

— Senior Jacob Rond

— Juniors Jonah Miller, Avi Shere, Eric Diskin, Eliyah Fradkin, Ashten Spector.

— Sophomores Brody Fleishman, Meir Shomer, Ezra Lupovich.

— Freshmen Ryan Reinstein, Sloan Gartenberg.

Shomer has been the boys team’s best bowler so far, Bernstein said. Right behind him are Miller and Shere.