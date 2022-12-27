A stellar cast brings the timeless story of hope to the Fisher stage.

While many musicals are entertaining, even moving, only a few merit repeat viewings. Les Miserables is one of those shows, a magnificent production that turns first-time audiences into a worldwide cadre of loyal fans who line up to see it again….and again and again.

The current North American tour, playing at the Fisher Theatre through Jan. 8, features a superb cast of performers who bring new life to this timeless story and its spellbinding score.

Les Miserables, based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel of the same name, began as a French concept album written and composed by Claude-Michel Schönberg, Alain Boubil and Jean-Marc Natel, which led to a short-lived stage production in 1980. After hearing the soundtrack, producer Cameron Mackintosh developed an English version with new lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer. After a successful London premiere, the show opened on Broadway in 1987, winning multiple Tony Awards and critical acclaim. To date, Les Mis has been translated into 22 languages and performed in 45 countries. More than 70 million people have been touched by the iconic songs and enduring message of hope and redemption.

Set in 19th century France, the musical opens as ruthless law officer Javert (Preston Truman Boyd) releases Jean Valjean (Nick Cartell) from 19 years of harsh imprisonment for stealing a loaf of bread to save his sister’s ailing child. The story follows Valjean as he becomes a respected member of society and fulfills a deathbed promise to take care of the daughter of Fantine (Haley Dortch), a downtrodden villager.

The subsequent adventures of Valjean and his surrogate daughter, Cosette (Addie Morales), are set against the backdrop of an unsuccessful revolution against the French army, planned by a group of idealistic but ill-prepared students.

What makes the musical so inspirational is that it begins with the depths of the human condition – soul-crushing poverty, humiliating working conditions and unrequited love – and soars to the heights of sublime love, true friendship and devotion to a cause worth dying for.

Every performance in this production is excellent, especially Cartell and Boyd as Valjean and his nemesis Javert and Christine Heesun Hwang, who plays the lovelorn Eponine. Exceptional acting skills and comic relief are provided by Matt Crowle as the unscrupulous innkeeper Thenardier.

While it is hard to highlight one or even two scenes, notable moments include Javert’s suicide jump into the realistically depicted roiling waters of the Seine, the bloody battle on the barricade and the lavish wedding of Cosette and Marius (Gregory Lee Rodriguez).

Every song inspires awe in its own way, especially Eponine’s poignant “On My Own,” the rousing “Red and Black” by Enroljas (Devon Archer) and his fellow revolutionaries and the comical “Master of the House” by innkeeper Thenardier, his wife (Christina Rose Hall) and their unsuspecting patrons.

Les Miserables runs through Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit. Ticket prices start at $45 (including facility and parking fees). Tickets for the Open Captioned (ASL) performance on Friday, Jan. 6 must be purchased in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0. Group sales available at broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or 313-871-1132.

For general tickets or more information, call 313-872-1000 or visit www.broadwayindetroit.com.