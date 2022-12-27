While I agree that our community must share threat information, the unintended consequence is the spread of misinformation that occurs when the proverbial game of “telephone” is amplified by social media.

Much has been written about the antisemitic incident that occurred at Temple Beth El on Dec. 2. As both a Bloomfield Township Trustee and a Board member of Jewish Community Security Inc. (JCSI), and formerly a board member of Michigan ADL, I can provide a different perspective on the incident.

In the guest column “A Tour de Force” (Dec. 15), the author commends the community for “the strong, fearless and united front” on “calls, texts, emails and social media platforms.” While I agree that our community must share threat information, the unintended consequence is the spread of misinformation that occurs when the proverbial game of “telephone” is amplified by social media.

When I received my first phone call at about 10 a.m., I was told that a man hurled epithets and made direct threats toward the families in the parking lot, including using his vehicle as a weapon — an already exaggerated story. This narrative continued to compound all day, which led to many false and inaccurate reports made to police. The hysteria caused by misinformation initially slowed the police response as they had to decipher which reports were consistent with the video footage received from the temple and ultimately the perpetrator’s own video.

As difficult as it may be, we must balance the need for timely information with the need for accuracy.

I also want to correct the record regarding the author’s statement that “no immediate action seemed to be taking place.” Law enforcement does not disseminate its activities in real-time, which is understandably frustrating especially in light of the heinous videos being posted by the suspect and the misinformation going around.

Within two minutes of the initial call from temple security, officers were on-scene interviewing witnesses while other officers executed a traffic stop to identify the suspect. Simultaneously, calls were made to both the Dearborn Police and FBI to gather information about him. Detectives immediately began investigating and every available resource was brought to bear.

As a precaution, surveillance was attached to the suspect from shortly after he left the temple until the moment he was taken into custody. He was not allowed to become a threat anywhere else.

In just 12 hours, a full report was submitted to the prosecutor and, by Sunday morning, her office issued charges for two felonies. Upon our recommendation, Dearborn Police took the suspect into protective custody early on Saturday morning and held him until our officers formally arrested him on Sunday.

The Bloomfield Township Police took the incident extremely seriously and devoted hundreds of man-hours to the case, regularly communicating with JCSI, myself and other Township leadership.

The Detroit Jewish community has one of the most far-reaching and sophisticated security apparatuses in the country. Jewish Community Security Inc. is the successor to the Federation’s security program, which began in 2006. Since then, Federation has invested in excess of $10 million in hiring, training, equipping and deploying security personnel across 17 agencies and 45 synagogues in the metro area.

Moreover, combined with state and federal grants, JCSI has provided hundreds of thousands to those schools, camps, agencies and synagogues for security upgrades. Through Gary Sikorski’s leadership, we have deep cooperation with federal, state and local law enforcement.

Between 2015 and 2019, JCSI took six members of local law enforcement from various departments to Israel to learn more about our culture and to receive training from the best in security.

We are also the first community to deploy the Israeli-engineered Gabriel technology, a real-time threat monitoring and incident response system. These blue circular devices can be found on walls at most of our community buildings.

Our team are active members of the Secure Community Network, dubbed “Jewish Homeland Security” because of its connection to national intelligence agencies and law enforcement, to share data and threats among all community security professionals nationally.

JCSI takes the lead in protecting major events in our community, such as the 2014 and 2019 Maccabi Games, and large annual events like “Menorah in the D” and the Yeshiva dinner. Our security team is the hub that connects multiple law enforcement agencies and security contractors to ensure a safe and smooth event.

No one is perfect. There are lessons to be learned after every event. But it is important that the community understand that we do not need to rely on “blind faith,” rather, between JCSI and our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, our community’s security is taken extremely seriously.

Remember, if you see or hear something — say something. Call 911. Report an incident to JCSI at jcsdetroit.org. Notify ADL. We all have the duty to watch each other’s backs.

We can’t control the antisemites and terrorists out there, but at least we have the infrastructure to proactively defend ourselves and respond when necessary.

Michael Schostak is a Bloomfield Township Trustee.

Helpful Links

Jewish Community Security Inc.

https://jcsdetroit.org/

ADL Michigan

https://michigan.adl.org

Gabriel

www.gabrielprotects.com