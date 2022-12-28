While Schlussel’s dedication and impact are felt by thousands today, the 82-year-old philanthropist is turning his creative vision toward a personal endeavor: painting.

For decades, Mark Schlussel has played a vital role in developing Metro Detroit’s Jewish community and healthcare system.

As a longtime attorney, managing member of Schlussel and Shefman Law Firm, past president of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and CEO of Curus, which manages healthcare solutions, Schlussel has led a vibrant and impactful career.

He was also one of two founding co-chairs of the Jewish Fund, which was developed from the sale proceeds of Sinai Hospital to Detroit Medical Center. Now, the Jewish Fund has distributed more than $70 million in grants into the Jewish community.

Schlussel is also a strong supporter of The Heroes Circle inspired by Kids Kicking Cancer, a program that uses martial arts as a therapy to reduce pain experienced by children with an illness. In fact, he helped secure the initial funding that launched the organization, which is now committed to helping 1 million children worldwide.

Most recently, Schlussel was honored for his contribution to the organization at the Kids Kicking Cancer’s Heroes Circle Global Staff Conference on Dec. 5 in Southfield.

Life From a Different Perspective

While Schlussel’s dedication and impact are felt by thousands today, the 82-year-old philanthropist is turning his creative vision toward a personal endeavor: painting.

“As you age, you look at life from a lot of different perspectives,” he explains. “As I look at my artwork, it’s a reflection of different periods of my life during the last 25 years.”

A quarter-century ago, while working at a major national law firm, Schlussel always found himself dood-ling. One day, a fellow attorney walked by and noticed Schlussel’s doodles. “He said, ‘That’s really interesting,’” Schlussel recalls. “‘Why don’t you try it in color?’”

Encouraged by his colleague, Schlussel went home and bought pencils, colored pencils and parchment paper. He then called his friend, Bob Aronson, former CEO at Federation, who was a gifted printmaker, for advice. Aronson told him not to take any lessons and to try to develop his skills and creative vision on his own.

Day-by-day outside of work, Schlussel tried his hand at drawing. Eventually, he transitioned to painting. “I started to paint with a feel, and I was able to become more expressive,” he explains. “I feel like I’ve blended both the discipline of being a lawyer with the freedom to explore how I want to express myself on canvas.”

Finding Enrichment in Creativity

Now, Schlussel, who lives in Southfield at the same house he’s called home for more than 40 years, refers to painting as an enriching activity rather than a hobby. Looking at his artwork over the past decades, he can see through his art how his life has evolved.

“I can see paintings when I was feeling melancholy, paintings when I was feeling very ambivalent,” he describes. “And paintings that are rigorously disinclined when I was feeling very much in my head.”

There are the more “perfect” pieces, he says, with precise taping, measuring and coloring, and the “not-so-perfect” pieces that are free-flowing and what Schlussel calls “an expression of the inner emotional self rather than the inner cerebral self.”

Over the years, Schlussel has sold his artwork at various art shows. He uses different textures, shapes and colors to paint abstractly, finding inspiration in the world around him. A recent artwork that he named “First Tablets” was even inspired by Judaism.

“I was inspired by the Torah portion of the giving of the 10 Commandments,” Schlussel explains. “It’s a depiction of the first tablets with the beginning of the words of each of the 10 commandments, and then there’s fire around it. It’s the tablets Moses destroyed.”

To create powerful pieces like this, Schlussel says, is a “spiritual experience.”

“I find it very gratifying and very enriching,” he explains of painting, describing his personal style as abstract expressionism. “You create something that really energizes you.”

While Schlussel confesses his creativity has sometimes come in spurts and he’ll go periods without painting, the attorney, healthcare CEO and Jewish community leader is serious about his artwork and is committed to getting it further into the world.

“I just finished three pieces that are a combination of all the styles that I began to develop over the last 25 years,” Schlussel says. “That’s why I’ve decided it’s time to really push forward.”