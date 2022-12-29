A few of those we lost in 2022.


JANUARY

Arthur Tarnow, United States District Court Judge, died at 79.

Judge Arthur Tarnow
Judge Arthur Tarnow

Yale Kamisar, nationally renowned University of Michigan legal scholar and author known as the “Father of Miranda,” died at 92.

Yale Kamisar
Yale Kamisar

FEBRUARY

Legendary Federal District Court Judge Avern Cohn died at 97.

Judge Avern Cohn
Judge Avern Cohn

Longtime district court Judge Benjamin Freidman died at 91.

Judge Benjamin Freidman
Judge Benjamin Freidman

Local author Harriet Schiff, whose books included Living through Mourning: Finding Comfort and Hope When a Loved One Has Died, and The Support Group Manual: A Session-By-Session Guide, died at 86.

Harriet Schiff
Harriet Schiff

Detroit dancer and dance teacher Blanche Gantz died at 100.

Blanche Gantz
Blanche Gantz

Robert “Rob” Wachler, local haberdasher and founder/chair of “Threads for Success,” a local nonprofit organization that mentored more than 1,000 young men, died at 68.

Rob Wachler
Rob Wachler

MARCH

Haredi Orthodox Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, known as the “Prince of Torah,” died at 94.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky

Madeleine Albright, first women U.S. Secretary of State, died at 84.

Madeleine Albright
Madeleine Albright

APRIL

Controversial comedian with a distinct raspy voice, Gilbert Gottfried, died at 67.

Gilbert Gottfried at SiriusXM Studios in New York City, Feb. 3, 2020.
Gilbert Gottfried at SiriusXM Studios in New York City, Feb. 3, 2020. JTA via Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Noted newsman and author Norm Prady died at 88.
Norm Prady
Norm Prady

Noted local neurosurgeon Dr. Norman Rotter died at 85.

Dr. Norman Rotter
Dr. Norman Rotter

MAY


Local prominent communal leader and former CEO of Farmer Jack supermarkets Paul Borman died at 89.
Paul Borman
Paul Borman

Acclaimed former director of the Michigan Department of Health Dr. Maurice Reizen died at 103.

Dr. Maurice Reizen
Dr. Maurice Reizen

Longtime internationally recognized professor of developmental biology at Wayne State University, Dr. Robert Arking, died at 85.


Dr. Robert Arking
Dr. Robert Arking

Noted scientist and Holocaust survivor Miriam Brysk died at 87.

 

Miriam Brysk
Miriam Brysk

JUNE

Local lawyer and Holocaust survivor Vicky Buckfire died at 85.
Vicky Buckfire
Vicky Buckfire

JULY


Actor James Caan, best known for his roles as Sonny Corleone in The
Godfather and the dying football player in Brian’s Song, died at 82.
James Caan
James Caan

Judy Levin Cantor, one of Michigan’s most prominent Jewish historians and communal leaders, who was honored by the state as a “First Lady of Michigan” in 1987, died at 93.

Judy Cantor
Judy Cantor

AUGUST

Ann (Hannah) Newman, notable local businesswoman, Polish-born immigrant from Israel, died at 94
Ann Newman
Ann Newman

American culinary authority and curator of Culinary History at the University of Michigan, Janice Bluestein Longone, died at 89.

Janice Bluestein Longone
Janice Bluestein Longone
Prominent local Holocaust survivor and Holocaust educator, Michael Weiss, died at 97.
Michael Weiss
Michael Weiss

Ann Arbor’s nationally known innovator in Jewish education, Harlene Appelman, died at 75.

Harlene Appelman
Harlene Appelman (The Covenant Foundation) The Covenant Foundation

SEPTEMBER


Radio and Broadcasting legend Specs Howard (Jerry Liebman) died at 96.

Specs Howard
Specs Howard
Attorney, Oakland County circuit judge and communal leader Deborah “Debby” Tyner died at 66.
Judge Deborah Tyner
Judge Deborah Tyner

Michigan heath care leader, former president and CEO of Botsford, Gerson
Cooper, died at 88.

Gerson Cooper
Gerson Cooper
A legal giant in Metro Detroit’s Jewish Community, a promoter of Yiddish culture, former Wayne State University governor, and one of the main engineers of the “Grand Bargain” that allowed Detroit to exit Bankruptcy, Eugene Driker, died at 85.
Eugene Driker

OCTOBER

Longtime advocate for elder care Alan Robert Weiner died at 90.
Alan Robert Weiner
Alan Robert Weiner

NOVEMBER


Local businesswoman and philanthropist Mary Must died at 103.
Mary Must
Mary Must (Monni Must Naturally Photography) Monni Must Naturally Photography

District Judge Jamie “Judge W” Wittenberg died at 48.

Judge Jamie Wittenberg
Judge Jamie Wittenberg
