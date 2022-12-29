A few of those we lost in 2022.



JANUARY



Arthur Tarnow, United States District Court Judge, died at 79.

Yale Kamisar, nationally renowned University of Michigan legal scholar and author known as the “Father of Miranda,” died at 92.

FEBRUARY



Legendary Federal District Court Judge Avern Cohn died at 97.

Longtime district court Judge Benjamin Freidman died at 91.

Local author Harriet Schiff, whose books included Living through Mourning: Finding Comfort and Hope When a Loved One Has Died, and The Support Group Manual: A Session-By-Session Guide, died at 86.

Detroit dancer and dance teacher Blanche Gantz died at 100.

Robert “Rob” Wachler, local haberdasher and founder/chair of “Threads for Success,” a local nonprofit organization that mentored more than 1,000 young men, died at 68.

MARCH

Haredi Orthodox Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, known as the “Prince of Torah,” died at 94.

Madeleine Albright, first women U.S. Secretary of State, died at 84.

APRIL

Controversial comedian with a distinct raspy voice, Gilbert Gottfried, died at 67.

Noted newsman and author Norm Prady died at 88.

Noted local neurosurgeon Dr. Norman Rotter died at 85.

MAY



Local prominent communal leader and former CEO of Farmer Jack supermarkets Paul Borman died at 89.

Acclaimed former director of the Michigan Department of Health Dr. Maurice Reizen died at 103.

Longtime internationally recognized professor of developmental biology at Wayne State University, Dr. Robert Arking, died at 85.



Noted scientist and Holocaust survivor Miriam Brysk died at 87.

JUNE

Local lawyer and Holocaust survivor Vicky Buckfire died at 85.

JULY



Actor James Caan, best known for his roles as Sonny Corleone in The

Godfather and the dying football player in Brian’s Song , died at 82.

Judy Levin Cantor, one of Michigan’s most prominent Jewish historians and communal leaders, who was honored by the state as a “First Lady of Michigan” in 1987, died at 93.

AUGUST

Ann (Hannah) Newman, notable local businesswoman, Polish-born immigrant from Israel, died at 94

American culinary authority and curator of Culinary History at the University of Michigan, Janice Bluestein Longone, died at 89.

Prominent local Holocaust survivor and Holocaust educator, Michael Weiss, died at 97.

Ann Arbor’s nationally known innovator in Jewish education, Harlene Appelman, died at 75.

SEPTEMBER



Radio and Broadcasting legend Specs Howard (Jerry Liebman) died at 96.

Attorney, Oakland County circuit judge and communal leader Deborah “Debby” Tyner died at 66.

Michigan heath care leader, former president and CEO of Botsford, Gerson

Cooper, died at 88.

A legal giant in Metro Detroit’s Jewish Community, a promoter of Yiddish culture, former Wayne State University governor, and one of the main engineers of the “Grand Bargain” that allowed Detroit to exit Bankruptcy, Eugene Driker, died at 85.

OCTOBER

Longtime advocate for elder care Alan Robert Weiner died at 90.

NOVEMBER



Local businesswoman and philanthropist Mary Must died at 103.