Local postpartum support group helps new moms deal with scary feelings.

When a woman is expecting for the first time, motherhood can seem like a whimsical dream with soothing lullabies and a sweet sleeping baby. Then she gives birth; her hormones are completely out of whack; the baby never stops crying and her partner’s just snoring through the chaos. Suddenly, the new mother is hysterically weeping, “What’s wrong with me? Everyone else makes it seem so easy!”

Four years ago, when Rina Hennes Sabes, LMSW, gave birth to her first baby, Rocky, her adjustment to motherhood was extremely different from what she had anticipated.

“There’s so much that women go through during pregnancy and the post-partum period that’s just not talked about very often,” Rina said.

In 2021, Rina was pregnant for the second time and working with older adults at Jewish Family Service when she felt a new calling to work with moms in the community.

Rina teamed up with her colleague Julia Cohen LMSW, PMH-C, who felt strongly about this topic as well.

Julia gave birth to her son Daniel in January 2020, just months before the entire world shut down due to COVID. Naturally, that played a role in Julia’s postpartum experience; she struggled with a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder that precipitated her interest in further training and helping other moms.

Rina and Julia took trainings together on the subject and, with the blessings of JFS and in partnership with JFamily, created their first postpartum support group this past summer.

Meetings took place in person on Wednesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. at Nature’s Playhouse in Ferndale and was capped at 10 people in order to keep the group intimate.

The summer program was offered to moms of babies up to age 6 months, but now, thanks to a grant they received from Jewish Women’s Foundation, they are able to expand their programming and offer it to moms of babies up to age 1.

Their second cohort began mid-November and they have plans to expand even further with future workshops and support groups for new parents.

“It’s obvious how needed this support is and we want to make sure we’re reaching everyone who may benefit,” Julia said.

While Julia and Rina do share some tools and strategies, that isn’t the main focus of the group. They lead the group as facilitators and invite members to share what worked for them.

“It’s about having community, being with others who are going through the same thing,” Julia said. “Having a baby is such a life-changing experience and those who are struggling can feel like it’s just them. Being with others reassures you and validates your struggles.”

Both Julia and Rina are young moms themselves and feel like they gain personally from the group.

“Our participants shared that the support group was the highlight of their week, and Julia and I felt the exact same way,” Rina said.

Rivkah Kahlani of West Bloomfield attended both the summer and winter support group and said it has been intensely valuable for her.

“The cool thing about the support group is that the focus is on the mom, making sure we feel seen, heard, valued and validated. We can be real about all our scary new feelings and not worry that we’re being judged for them. We can just be human,” Rivkah said.

After seeing how successful the support group has been, Rina and Julia realized they were on to something important.

“It was absolutely wonderful,” Rina said. “Our goal was to offer a safe space for women to come together and talk about stuff we all go through, so they could feel less alone, and see that they’re not unusual or weird for having certain experiences … whether it’s depression, anxiety or just difficulty adjusting to life with a baby.”

The social connection alone can decrease some of these tough feelings. In fact, Julia shared, “Even more staggering was the decrease in anxiety and depression symptoms from the beginning of the summer group to the end, as measured by two screening tools.”

There are many expectations involved in motherhood, and veteran moms may inadvertently forget the hard parts and tell new moms wistfully things like, “This is the best time of your life.” When a new mom is struggling, this is not exactly music to her ears, to put it mildly.

“On social media, people show motherhood as this easy thing, with perfect kids and a clean house … and it’s just not realistic. It makes us new moms feel scared that we’re doing something wrong,” Rivkah said. “Here, we can just be our real selves. It’s wonderful.”

That is exactly the point. “The biggest take away is that whatever you’re feeling, you’re not alone,” Rina said. “There are always others who want to support you in this journey because motherhood may be beautiful but it’s also hard and messy.”

For more information or to join a future support group, email jcohen@jfsdetroit.org.