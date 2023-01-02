The intimate events include meet-and-greets with high-profile authors, book talks, signings and more.

The Detroit Writing Room announced the return of in-person book events with a 2023 Author Series held at the historic Whitney mansion in Midtown Detroit. The intimate experiences take place in the Whitney’s Music Room (January-April) and outdoor garden (May-June), weather permitting.

Guests will enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres during a meet-and-greet with the author. The event will also include an author talk, opportunity to ask questions during Q&A, book signing and raffle drawings. Space is limited to 50 guests. The Detroit Writing Room has partnered with Detroit independent bookstore 27th Letter Books for guests to purchase books in advance and onsite.

The talks will be held the last Wednesday of every month from 7- 8:30 p.m. Featured 2023 authors include:

The Detroit Writing Room offers writing coaches and has also held virtual book clubs the past two years during the pandemic. Readers from Detroit and across the country joined in for the experiences and met award-winning authors and public figures, including former Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer, Tony Schwartz, Michael Zadoorian and many others.

Detroit Writing Room founder and CEO Stephanie Steinberg said she’s thrilled to return to in-person book events and host the series at the beautiful Whitney mansion. “The Detroit Writing Room 2023 Author Series provides a unique opportunity for readers to meet notable authors, ask questions during Q&A and celebrate writers with Michigan ties,” Steinberg said. “And there’s nothing like getting a book personally signed by an author you admire.”

Wayne State University Press Director Stephanie L. Williams noted that “Wayne State University Press is delighted to continue to grow our wonderful relationship with the Detroit Writing Room. We are thrilled to have three of our authors featured in their 2023 programming, and we look forward to mingling with readers and authors at The Whitney.”

Single tickets are $60, which includes appetizers and one glass of wine, champagne or beer. A 2023 Author Series Pass can be purchased to attend all six events for $300 (a $60 discount) and receive 15% off books. Passes and single tickets may be purchased as gifts for the holidays, birthdays or other celebratory occasions.

Read more about each author and get tickets at detroitwritingroom.com/2023-author-series.