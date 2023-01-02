A delicious spread of latkes, salads, sandwiches, soups and of course — sufganiyot — were enjoyed by attendees.

Blacks and Jews have long had an important relationship throughout history — from the civil rights movement to present day.

It’s that solidarity that makes the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity’s holiday party all that more special.

Blacks and Jews united to celebrate Christmas and Chanukah at the Pistons Performance Center. Songs were sung and dancing was abundant as the family-friendly atmosphere glistened with holiday cheer.

Erika Bocknek’s family was in attendance. She brought many friends to the event and said her time there was wonderful.

“My family loved having a chance to celebrate with our friends — dancing the hora together was a wonderful highlight,” Bocknek said. “I’m so glad we had the children there, too, to be a part of our shared joy.”

A delicious spread of latkes, salads, sandwiches, soups and of course — sufganiyot — were enjoyed by attendees.

The Coalition works tirelessly — now more than ever — to sustain the bond between the Black and Jewish communities. The celebration symbolized the relationships fostered before, and well past the holiday season.