West Bloomfield man and his dog are on a mission to do good in the world.

It’s quite a sight to see: a bright orange Nissan Versa Note zipping around town, a large blue magnetic sign affixed to its door that says, “on the run doing mitzvahs.”

The white-bearded man behind the wheel of the “mitzvah mobile” is Joey Roberts, 71, of West Bloomfield and sitting next to him is his adorable Shi Tzu, Rosie.

Life has given some hard knocks to Joey, but he’s found that giving to others has given him reason to smile again.

Joey grew up in Detroit in a Reform household and attended Temple Israel. He earned a degree in special education but never used it; instead, he joined the family furrier business his great-grandfather started in Bay City in 1870. He met and fell in love with his future bride, Linda, while attending Wayne State University in 1971.

Joey has always loved making people smile. In the 1980s, he became “Joey the Clown” at Temple Israel for a few years. Even with her busy work schedule, Linda often joined him as his assistant clown in training. Together, they performed at local orphanages, nursing homes, battered women and children’s shelters and at kids’ birthday parties.

The couple have three children: Kelly, 43, who works for Oakland Schools; Melissa, 40, who works in marketing; and Joshua, 38, a lawyer. When Kelly married David Schneyer, she gained three stepsons, Benjamin, Jacob and Andrew, whom Joey and Linda joyously welcomed as grandchildren.

They were happily married for 40 years.

A Punch in the Gut

In 2008, Linda got sick.

“She practiced as an ob-gyn and, ironically, got ovarian cancer,” Joey said. “When she was first diagnosed, I was crying by her bed. I asked her, ‘What are we going to do?’ She told me, ‘First, you have to stop crying.’ Then she stood up and started walking. I thought, if she can be this brave, I better toughen up.”

Linda fought valiantly for nine years, but the disease kept coming back.

“It was like whack-a-mole, but with cancer,” Joey said.

Even while Linda was fighting cancer, Joey and Linda opened their home to others. A friend, Howard Miller, who’d been living with his parents needed support after his parents passed away when he was also diagnosed with cancer. At the same time, Joey’s brother, Chadwick Roberts, had divorced and moved back to Detroit. Joey and Linda offered each of them a room in their home.

“It was like Wendy and the lost boys, with Linda taking care of all of us, always giving, even when she was sick herself,” Joey said.

By December 2016, after her health had taken a turn for the worse, Linda told Joey ‘I’m done.’ Joey took his wife home for the last time on the first night of Chanukah. Even though she was extremely sick, Linda wistfully told Joey she wanted to attend Menorah in the D.

“That was the first time I ever said no to her in my life,” Joey recalled. “It was impossible. She was going home in an ambulance on oxygen. She passed away peacefully in her sleep 10 days later.”

Sadly, Howard died in 2019 and Chadwick died in 2021.

More Knocks

Around the same time Linda was first diagnosed, Joshua began self-medicating his emotional pain with opioids while he was in law school. Soon he was struggling with a devastating drug addiction.

Terrified he would lose his son as well as his wife, Joey did everything he could to help.

A friend at Temple Israel suggested Joey start attending Al-Anon meetings through Friendship House in West Bloomfield.

“I’d heard of Friendship Circle, but not Friendship House … I hustled over there, met Levi Shemtov and started attending meetings. I learned how to help myself so I could help my son,” Joey said.

It took multiple attempts, four different rehabs and some painful, disappointing relapses, but, in 2017, Joshua got clean and has stayed clean ever since. He’s managed to pull his life around, even finding and marrying his beshert, Stevie DuFresne, in February 2022.

“That’s a miracle right there,” said a very proud Joey.

Becoming Mitzvah Man

After Linda passed away, Joey felt lost and miserable at first.

“Then I realized I had a choice: I could continue to stay at home and feel depressed or I could go out and be happy. I made a conscious decision to push myself,” he said.

Joey turned to his new friends at Friendship House for support.

“I began learning chassidus with them. I learned about the soul and what I had to do to honor Linda and make her happy in the afterworld … I didn’t skip a beat. I started learning Torah and doing mitzvot in honor of Linda’s soul,” Joey said.

Since Joshua was unable to do it at the time, Joey took it upon himself to go to shul every morning and say Kaddish for Linda.

“Now it’s just part of my routine. I still go to shul every morning, then I run around all day doing mitzvahs,” Joey said.

After shul, he heads over to Dakota Bread to say hello to his friends there, then picks up his daily Starbucks from Soul Café in West Bloomfield.

“The kids there are like my kids,” Joey said. “They especially love seeing Rosie.”

His constant companion, Rosie Rosenberg, was named by Linda when she was very sick. “I’m not dying without naming someone after my mother,” she declared in November 2016. Rosie attended obedience school and became certified as a therapy dog in 2017.

“My mitzvah mobile just evolved,” Joey said.

He drives multiple daily carpools for kids who live in West Bloomfield and attend school in Oak Park, does airport runs and makes deliveries for people who are homebound. Joey is delighted that he purchased his car in March 2018 and has already put 130,000 miles on it!

Joey also visits people in Jewish hospice, senior living homes and wherever there’s someone who needs a pick-me-up. Wherever he goes, he offers a listening ear.

“I visited a World War II vet every day for the last six months of his life,” Joey said. “He had a lot to get off his chest, shared a lot of stories. It’s a very special thing to be with people in the last chapter of their lives. I’m so blessed to be able to do this.”

Giving to others has given Joey a renewed sense of purpose. “My life is fabulous; I couldn’t be happier,” he said.

Joey has also made it his mission to break the fear of dogs, especially common among Chabad kids, and has become the candy man in shul.

“These are all the joys that I could ever ask for,” Joey said. “I have all these kids in my life, and they love me. I give them lollipops every Shabbos! I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”

After watching Joey constantly volunteer to help others and run to do a mitzvah, his friends and fellow members of The Shul in West Bloomfield banded together and surprised him with the car sign for his 67th birthday.

As painful as his losses have been, Joey has also found comfort through spirituality.

“I wasn’t this spiritual growing up, but now I feel different about my life, knowing that God controls everything. I reached out to God — for me that was the answer. It changed my life,” Joey said. “My daughters think I’m a little cuckoo, but that’s OK!”

He completely understands where they’re coming from.

“If you’d told me 10 years ago that one day I’d get up in the morning, stick a yarmulke on my head — with hairspray, no less, because there is no hair on my head! — I would have said you’ve got the wrong guy!” Joey said. “No one ever knows what God has in store for them.”