The wonderful world of color is not limited to the art gallery or the television tube. We are so imbued with the colors around us that we have incorporated color references in our daily talk.

To encourage someone to be themselves, you may exhort them to show you their true colors. A vivid description of your latest vacation sites may lend color to the conversation.

Is your garden a success? Then you may be said to have a green thumb. (Since deer destroy my attempts at growing, I have black thoughts of them! It is as if they have been given the green light to treat my yard as their personal epicurean delight.)

Parents know what it is to try to talk to monosyllabic teens; you can do so until you are blue in the face.

Do celebrate the blue-collar workers who are mainstays of our society.

Why is the odd-man-out of a family considered the black sheep? He may be doing his Thoreau bit by listening to his own drummer. If he is not involved in the black market or similar enterprise, we should be grateful. There is no need to beat him black and blue for his efforts.

News stories often face us with politicians and blue bloods who have been caught red-handed in a scheme. Their actions make us see red. No red-carpet treatment for them.

When you seem to be offered a golden opportunity, investigate. Make sure that the one offering it, who seems to have a heart of gold, isn’t just after your money. If he is, call the yellow-bellied leech out for his actions.

Never pass up the opportunity to use all your little gray cells. This is especially true if you are considering something that is in the gray area of possibility.

No one has been been tickled pink by getting a pink slip; I am, of course, referring to being fired as opposed to a piece of lingerie.

Be careful how you manage a white lie. Explaining your purchase of a white elephant cannot be whitewashed; just fess up.

Well, as you can see, we are seeing and talking a world of color.