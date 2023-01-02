MDA’s Wish Ambulance project began in 2009 and has since fulfilled thousands of critically ill patients’ wishes.

Thanks to a generous Southfield couple, an Israeli boy with special needs had his wish fulfilled for his 17th birthday.

Idan Yaron, who lives near Haifa, Israel, loves horseback riding, which had become a therapeutic activity. But the equestrian center where he used to ride closed at the start of the COVID epidemic and has not reopened.

His mother, Liat Yaron, contacted Magen David Adom’s “Wish Ambulance” program to ask if they could help him get back on a horse.

Most of us know Magen David Adom (MDA), the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross, as the organization that operates the country’s ambulance service. Through its Wish Ambulance program, MDA uses a specially equipped ambulance to take seriously ill patients on outings to realize a dream they wouldn’t otherwise be able to fulfill because of their health.

Janelle Konstam and Stuart Teger of Southfield have been loyal supporters of the American Friends of Magen David Adom. Several years ago, they donated an ambulance in memory of Janelle’s parents, Henry and Stacia Konstam, and recently donated another in memory of Stuart’s parents, Sol and Ida Treger of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“[Our parents] never set foot in Israel, but at least their names are there,” Janelle said.

Itai Mazor is a senior emergency medical technician in Israel who rides horses. When he learned about Liat’s request, he and fellow EMT Heli Biton took the ambulance donated by Janelle and Stuart and showed up at Idan’s home on his birthday. They drove Idan to a horse farm at Kfar Bialik, a moshav in northern Israel, where he spent the rest of the day riding.

Stuart, an attorney, and Janelle, a retired veterinarian, didn’t know about the Wish Ambulance program until Magen David Adom informed them about Idan’s birthday surprise.

The couple, who are members of Young Israel of Oak Park and Beth Tefilo Emannuel Tikvah, knew only that the ambulance bought with their donation had come into service within the past month.

They were pleased to hear that it was used for a happy occasion.

MDA’s Wish Ambulance project began in 2009 and has since fulfilled thousands of critically ill patients’ wishes. The project was started because most of these patients cannot get around without medical help. Each trip is coordinated in advance with the patient’s physicians and family. Medical professionals accompany every patient on their journey, which up to three family members can join. The Wish Ambulances are equipped with special features such as adjustable beds and a camera that lets patients see outside while they in the ambulance.

Most of the program’s beneficiaries are children, but sometimes wishes are granted for adults, too. Recently, the program helped reunite a brother and sister, Holocaust survivors in their 90s who lived in northern Israel but hadn’t seen each other for more than 10 years.