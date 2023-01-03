On Jan. 15, Hebrew Day School of Ann Arbor will host a brunch in honor of its founders.

The Marlene Gitelman HDS Founders Memorial Brunch will pay tribute to the small group of dedicated Jewish community members who founded the school in 1974.

Marlene Gitelman, who passed away earlier this year at age 74, was vital to the creation of the school and developing its mission.

“The school was founded by a group of folks who had a lot in common, but also whose Judaism looked different from one another in noticeable and significant ways,” explains HDS head of school Rabbi Will Keller. “When they came together, they envisioned a school that had their values overlap — and those values ended up aligning.”

Together, Keller says, the founders built a school that was student-centered, had a high level of pedagogy and engaged students at their own learning levels.

“The values, hopes and dreams that the founders were all hoping for continue to be the hopes and dreams that are on the minds of our current families,” Keller says.

A ‘Small, but Mighty’ Community

The brunch will pay tribute to the lasting impact the school’s founders had and is named in honor of Gitelman’s memory. Yet, although nearly 50 years have passed since the school’s founding, Keller says its approach to learning remains constant.

“Living in the nurturing shadow of the University of Michigan, which has a strong Jewish population, Ann Arbor’s Jewish population mirrors that in a lot of ways,” he says.

While the Ann Arbor Jewish community is “small, but mighty,” as Keller describes, it’s a vibrant group of individuals dedicated to creating the same opportunities for their children and future generations as the school’s founders hoped for back in 1974.

“Having vibrant Judaism here in Ann Arbor is a priority for the school,” Keller continues, “and that’s what you can see reflected in our students.”

Hebrew Day School of Ann Arbor has 60 students and 20 staff on faculty. While there’s some debate as to the numbers of Ann Arbor’s Jewish community, the estimate is between 7,000-10,000, with Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor currently conducting a community study to better understand how many Jews reside in Washtenaw County.

Yet, as a small group, education at school is much inspired by the students themselves.

“We often say that every class at Hebrew Day School provides differentiated instruction, so we’re always tweaking our lessons to best spark our students’ curiosity,” Keller says. “Therefore, our classrooms are quite dynamic.”

Samantha Hendren, Hebrew Day School of Ann Arbor board president, says there is an emphasis on “developing the whole child with social and emotional learning.” There is also a robust Hebrew immersion program that teaches Hebrew and Judaic studies.

“We see it as an important part of our mission to give children a strong sense of identity within their Jewish heritage,” Hendren says. “Kids learn conversational Hebrew starting in kindergarten, and they celebrate Jewish holidays and traditions throughout the year.”

As a parent of Hebrew Day School students, Hendren has personally felt the impact of this unique learning approach.

“One of the most wonderful memories I have from when my children were in the school was attending a morning prayer service, where one of my kids was reading a Torah passage,” she says. “It was so meaningful to see that the children had the skills to lead a morning prayer service for themselves.”

Generations of Learning

Hendren gives thanks to Gitelman and the other founders of the school who created a place of learning that could instill a love for Jewish culture and life in future generations.

“It was only after Marlene’s death that I learned about her massive contribution to the founding of Hebrew Day School, serving as the head of school for 18 years,” Hendren explains. “The rest of the board and I realized that we absolutely must honor her and the other founders of the school who are still living.”

The upcoming brunch on Jan. 15, Hendren says, is just one small token of appreciation for a lifetime of learning and opportunities created for Jewish youth in Ann Arbor.

“This celebration was born out of our deep sense of gratitude to the founding generation and for this wonderful school that has now existed for almost 50 years,” Hendren says.

“At the event, we will thank the founders and we will present a new plaque listing their names that will live in the school in perpetuity.”