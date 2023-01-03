Now, in addition to the Family Coaching Program, the Teaching Circle offers classes every Tuesday and Thursday for children ages 18 months through pre-K, as well as Break Camps for kids in preschool and early elementary school on their days off.

I like my kid again” — that’s what one parent told Forest Levy Wolfe, founder of Teaching Circle, after taking part in her Family Coaching program.

Wolfe started Teaching Circle in January 2022 — offering classes to young children — but she soon realized, it’s not just kids who need support. Parents need it, too. “There are a lot of preschools and tutoring programs out there for children, but there’s not as much support and coaching available for parents who may be struggling,” she said.

“I help parents who value emotional, mental and physical health for their children and want to invest in it. As an educator for the last 25 years and the mom of an 11-year-old, this is something I can offer to really help parents.”

Wolfe is an independent facilitator of Love and Logic Early Childhood Made Fun! and Parenting the Love and Logic Way classes. She has taught groups and individuals with this method and uses the skills she learned in her own parenting as well.

“Being able to treat my own son with respect and kindness, while at the same time being firm, has really strengthened our relationship, and I hope to bring that to others as well,” she said.

Wolfe offers both in-person and virtual coaching to parents facing challenges with their child — such as defiance, hitting, screaming and other signs of stress. She works on addressing problems that are creating frustrations, and she puts together an individualized curriculum to help stop these issues when they arise.

“Typically, those who are having issues with their kids are in a power struggle, and the kids don’t respond well to consequences. So, I teach parents how to deliver messages to their children and get them out of these cycles. Synchronistic parenting and consistency are key,” Wolfe said.

“When I work with parents, I tell them this isn’t a magic fix. Instead, this is going to make things easier and give them some tools to keep in their back pocket for when they don’t know what to do. “

Wolfe started this program over the summer and, so far, has coached about 10 families and ran a parenting group class at Knollwood Country Club in West Bloomfield. After their sessions, parents have told her they feel like they’re being heard, their children are being heard and they are now able to work together.

“My goal is to foster a shift in parenting and help bring peace, love and respect to families’ homes. You want your kids to become independent eventually — so I help parents with letting their child make mistakes, being there for them, and helping them grow into happy, successful and self-reliant adults. Being able to do that is huge for me,” she said.

A Life in Education

When attending the University of Texas School of Education, Wolfe worked as a special education teaching assistant in a life skills classroom. This marked the beginning of a career dedicated to helping children.

“The more I was in the classroom, the more I realized this was how I wanted to spend my life. I love working with people with all different abilities,” she said.

Wolfe was the youth and family program director at the JCC in Austin, Texas. After graduating with her bachelor’s of science in applied learning and development, she was recruited to Michigan to run the camps, youth and teen programs at the JCC in West Bloomfield and Oak Park. After giving birth to her son, she went back to teach at the Temple Beth El Early Childhood Center, where she was promoted to ECC director and trained all of her staff in ways to effectively work with their students.

From there — with the challenges that came from the COVID-19 pandemic — Wolfe decided to start her own business, the Teaching Circle, to offer smaller and more personalized classes for children.

The idea for the Teaching Circle came to her after talking with a parent about “Camp Wolfe” — an educational day camp she hosted at her house for her son and his friends when they were younger. The mom said to her, “Our kid’s classroom is closed due to the pandemic. Would you consider starting Camp Wolfe back up again?” So, she did — and it snowballed after that.

Now, in addition to the Family Coaching Program, the Teaching Circle offers classes every Tuesday and Thursday for children ages 18 months through pre-K, as well as Break Camps for kids in preschool and early elementary school on their days off. She also offers life-coaching sessions for adults with different abilities. Wolfe has partnered with a team of educators to offer these sessions in-person from her Bloomfield Hills home.

“We give to our students and parents what we want for our own children,” she said.

Teaching Circle has openings for private parent coaching sessions, as well as group sessions for educators, parents, caregivers and other family members. There’s also limited availability for classes, camps and life coaching sessions. For more information, visit www.teachingcircle.org, call (248) 990-5555, email forestlevy@gmail.com or follow on Instagram @teachingcircle.