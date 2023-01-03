At Clover Hill Park Cemetery we continue to provide dignified burial services for our families, but we now also offer dedicated space to gather with family and friends for love, comfort and community.

When it comes to Jewish lifecycle events there are celebrations, prayer services, brits, dedications, harvests and sometimes, mourning. Losing a loved one is never easy, but fortunately in Judaism there is a roadmap to mourning the loss of a close relative beginning with the shivah.

Be it a funeral, an unveiling or a memorial service, Clover Hill's Shiva Center is conveniently located on the cemetery grounds overlooking the serenity of the historic property.

Generously donated by Mari and Ken Barnett, the Shiva Center can accommodate more than 75 guests in a cozy setting where you can share memories of your loved one, reflect over a meal or simply pay your respects.

The Shiva Center at Clover Hill also eliminates the stress and hassle of hosting visitors in your home so you can focus on mourning the loss of your loved one. Rental of the Shiva Center includes set-up, clean-up, an attendant, coffee and water. We offer a wide list of approved kosher caterers to provide food for your gathering. Rental rates are $360 for two hours and $720 for four hours, excluding food.

Kim Raznik is executive director of Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Call (248) 723-8884 for more information or visit the Clover Hill website at www.cloverhillpark.org.