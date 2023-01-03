Small-town shul serves Orthodox, Reform and Conservative Jews.

South Haven’s First Hebrew Congregation was established by Jewish farmers who became resort operators.

In the early 1900s, Jewish people had a tough time vacationing around the shoreline of Lake Michigan because many communities excluded Jewish patrons. South Haven was an exception, welcoming Jews and developing an identity with the Jewish clientele from the Detroit-Chicago markets.

Jewish life in Southwest Michigan started with the arrival of Jewish farmers from Eastern Europe. The farmers began to let rooms to vacationers from Chicago and Detroit during the summer. As the farming industry became a more difficult way to make a living, it eventually became more profitable to run a resort than a farm, and many abandoned farming altogether. At its height, South Haven had 80 Jewish resorts.

Barry Fidelman, board member and past president of the congregation, has been in the community and congregation his whole life. “We were one of the resort owners here in South Haven, Fidelman’s Resort,” he said.

The original synagogue in South Haven was in the middle of where many of the Jewish farmers were located. When the area’s major industry switched to resorts, there was a need for a synagogue in the downtown area — which is how the First Hebrew Congregation came to pass in 1928.

“It flourished,” Fidelman said. “We had a class of 16 kids in the cheder. I went to Hebrew school there through high school.”

As time progressed, many of the families who ran resorts left South Haven — leading to many of the resorts being torn down or made into non-Jewish facilities. Over time, the congregation went from 200 families with a full-time rabbi down to 12 families.

Even with the Jewish community shrinking at one point, the synagogue today — consisting of just under 100 members — attracts not only year-round locals but second-home owners who grew up in the area as well as tourists.

The synagogue has undergone major renovations over the years, spending more than $500,000 on its rejuvenation. The end results include a new roof, stained glass windows, new substructure, repaired foundations, new electrical, new plumbing and more.

Seeking support for the renovations, the congregation reached out to those who have an identity with South Haven, including those who grew up in the especially strong Jewish community it was when they were kids.

“We sent out feelers all over the country, and some of the old resort owner families jumped out of their shoes and asked what they could do to help,” Fidelman said. “The funniest thing about all the renovations we’ve done is that finding the money was the easiest part.”

Planning was the hardest part, and the way they needed to plan was to solidify their identity.

“It was determined we had to define what a small-town synagogue should be,” Fidelman said. “It has to serve all Jews and every variety of Judaism. And when we made the new bylaws, it was to serve every Jew in this area.”

The unique aspect of First Hebrew Congregation, Fidelman believes, is how they practice the Jewish faith.

On Saturday mornings throughout the summer, Orthodox services are held. Those services are followed by an elaborate kiddush.

“The services are Orthodox, but people of all levels of denomination come to the kiddush,” Fidelman said.

On Friday nights throughout the summer, there are Reform services led by three female rabbis: Nina Mizrahi, Anita Silvert and Ellen Weinberg Dreyfus.

For the High Holidays, services are egalitarian Conservative and led by Rabbi Alan Cohen.

“It’s the uniqueness of the environment; we’re three Jewish factions all pulled together, and we make this small-town synagogue work,” Fidelman said.

Services take place every weekend in the summer and on holidays.

“It’s a pretty seasonal operation, except for certain holidays,” Fidelman says about the congregation, which livestreams services for those who can’t be there in person. The congregation also has open seating for the High Holidays.

On the July 4th weekend, the congregation sells a “Lox Box,” providing breakfast in a bag with lox and bagels and the whole nine yards. Jewish-themed movies are shown on the third Wednesday of the month all throughout the season, with free popcorn. There’s also a Jewish Book Club that meets once a month.

The rejuvenated congregation that serves all Jews is thriving due in part to the storied history of South Haven’s Jewish community.

“We have a nice, brand-new synagogue,” Fidelman said. “There are pictures of all the old South Haven resorts and the old classes in the cheder on the walls around the entire synagogue. It’s like going to a museum.”