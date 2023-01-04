“For anyone interested in entering or reentering the workforce, this is a fantastic pathway back in”

Jobs and Moms (JAM), a new three-week program for mothers with young families pioneered by Gesher Human Services and Temple Israel’s Early Childhood Center (ECC), is being launched on Jan. 23.

The initiative is aimed at mothers of preschool and lower elementary school children who are Temple Israel members and who have put their careers on hold but now, due to financial circumstances or a desire to reenter the workforce, need guidance on how to find the right job.

The free three-week course offers classes twice a week through Feb. 8 at Temple Israel (5725 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield) and was made possible through a $7,500 grant from the Jewish Women’s Foundation of Metropolitan Detroit.

“The idea is that participants will drop their children off at preschool then stay at Temple Israel for the program, making it as convenient as possible,” said Jason Charnas, director of business and career services at Gesher Human Services. “There is a great need for this programming as many young families are struggling with inflation. Mothers who may have had some time out of the workforce are considering their employment options but don’t always know how best to get the right job for them and their families.”

Charnas added that while this is a pilot project, the hope is that eventually similar programs will be offered to other Jewish communities in Metro Detroit.

Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m. to help mothers identify career paths. Participants must register for the program ahead of time and are expected to join the three weeks of programing, which includes:

Participating in fun and informational career assessments to explore how your personality, values and work style can coincide with your career choice

Updating resumes and refreshing LinkedIn accounts for use in a job search

Learning to manage stress through mindfulness and self-care

Finding camaraderie with other mothers in a supportive environment

Temple Israel’s ECC Director Julie Levy said her center was thrilled to partner with Gesher Human Services to provide an incredible opportunity to the mothers in her community. “For anyone interested in entering or reentering the workforce, this is a fantastic pathway back in,” she said. “Our ECC moms are passionate and dedicated; any employer would be lucky to have them. We hope they will join us to gain the skills and confidence needed to reach for their dreams.”

For information or to register for JAM, contact Phyllis Scripsick, career counselor at Gesher Human Services, at (248) 233-4278 or email pscripsick@geshermi.org.