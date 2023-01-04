The Student Support Team has seen tons of positive feedback from parents — grateful and thankful they’re thinking outside the box and able to provide a service they might not have access to in their local public schools.

Hillel Day School added two major roles to its Student Support Team this year, a new speech pathologist, Heather Vieder, and an occupational therapist, Sara Wasser. In these roles, they will provide critical early intervention and, in turn, Hillel will be able to better meet the needs of students who need special services.

Now, between their social workers, learning specialists, speech pathologist and occupational therapist, Hillel students receive individualized early intervention and support that, in many cases, exceeds the amount that public schools offer.

Kim Love, Hillel’s Director of Student Services, says Vieder and Wasser are there in a broad sense to prevent early learning failure.

“So often students are diagnosed with learning disabilities at the end of second grade, early third grade,” Love said. “However, we felt it was really important to have somebody working with our youngest learners.”

Vieder and Wasser, in these roles, are primarily working with pre-K 4-year-olds through second graders.

Several things can get in the way of students learning to read, write and develop strong literacy skills. Vieder and Wasser are there to address those specific areas.

“For occupational therapy, a lot of my role is helping kids to function as best they can within the classroom,” Wasser said. “It’s hard for little kids to sit for a long amount of time; we’re distracted by our environment. It’s helping them to get that input in a positive way so they can then focus their energy on learning.

“Also, kids don’t always develop at the same pace,” she added. “So being able to strengthen where we need to strengthen, strengthen our bigger muscles and smaller muscles so that kids are able to write, cut, learn to tie their shoes, open packages at lunch and all these little things we take for granted. Making sure we’re trying to even out the playing field for all these kids.”

Within Vieder’s domain of speech/language pathology, an area she’s focusing on in her role is phonemic awareness and early literacy.

“That’s working with teachers at the way beginning of learning to manipulate sounds and lining, blending, segmenting and learning those foundational skills to help these little learners so they can become much stronger students and readers,” Vieder said. “I’m providing a preventative service to help these students and teachers.”

Early Intervention

In a dual-curriculum school like Hillel, the “preventative piece” can be extremely important.

“If there are students who have a diagnosis of dyslexia, for example, and have trouble mastering how to read in the English language, it might then be difficult for them to also do that in another language,” Love said. “But now, we’re able to work with students more closely to ultimately, what we hope, prevent those sorts of diagnoses as they get to the later grades like third or fourth.”

Vieder added, “There’s all these statistics and readings about early intervention, and we’re really focusing on doing universal screening and picking up these kids where if there’s a weakness at age 4 or 5, we’re addressing it right away.”

With the universal screener approach, the team has their eyes one-on-one with every student to identify weaknesses in areas as it relates to early literacy. They then develop small groups and a plan for filling in those gaps. The team has been able to screen every ECC4 through second-grade student for speech and OT concerns.

“We’re working as a team with the teachers to say we see this kid and we’re going to address it right now and work with them,” Vieder said. “I’m not just seeing them once a week for 15 minutes; I’m seeing them a few times a week and in small groups one-on-one to help these kids so they become strong, independent, confident learners.”

It’s much easier and better all around to work with these kids when they’re younger and still developing, Wasser adds, to correct any habits that have formed.

“If we’re able to address these issues in pre-K through second grade, then by the time the academic expectations increase, our students are ready for those expectations,” she said.

The sessions take place in class with teacher collaboration being key. Part of Vieder and Wasser’s roles are not just direct service, but also teacher consultation and staff education.

The team is building its caseload after the universal screening. While still in the early stages and without much to work off of, progress monitoring will be a big part of their process, so they have actual data to determine how the students are responding to the services.

In many public schools, students have to have a “significant need” to qualify for these services. “Here that’s not the case,” Vieder said. “We are preventative. We’re going to jump in and provide that service.”

Positive Feedback

The Student Support Team has seen tons of positive feedback from parents — grateful and thankful they’re thinking outside the box and able to provide a service they might not have access to in their local public schools.

“They are truly feeling we are looking at children early and looking at the whole child, not just what they’re able to do at a given point in time or in a given classroom. We’re digging further, deeper, and we’re being thoughtful about giving them what they need prior to it developing into a significant deficit,” Love said.

Vieder is a parent of Hillel students and echoes those sentiments.

“I am so grateful,” Vieder said. “I think letting my children go to Hillel is the best gift I can give my children, but knowing they’re receiving the extra support, it’s just a cherry on top for me.”

Hillel was able to hire Vieder and Wasser because of a grant from the Jewish Fund, longtime partners of Hillel.

“Meeting with the Jewish Fund about these roles felt like both an honor that they were willing to consider the importance of having these roles filled at Hillel, but also going through the process, it was clear they were committed to giving our Jewish children whatever they possibly needed to be successful, not only throughout their time at Hillel, but later in life,” Love said.

“It’s an honor to be in this position,” Vieder added. “Sara and I are both so appreciative, happy and grateful, and we want to give back to this school and the children.”

Love’s goals for the team include seeing student achievement grow to where the learning specialists are more focused on the bottom 5% of achievers, while also seeing fewer children being diagnosed with learning disabilities all around.

“The goal of the team is to prevent early learning failure and remove any barriers that are there for our students to access the curriculum and all the goodness that Hillel has to offer them — both mind and soul,” Love said. “Sara and Heather were our two missing links. Now we can say we have a full multidisciplinary team to meet students’ needs.”