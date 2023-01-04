Former New York Times writer Bari Weiss moves to Substack to continue sharing the stories she cares about.

Bari Weiss, the former New York Times editor and writer, is quite busy these days. She is assisting in the publication of files uncovered at Twitter by its new owner that purport to tell how and why some discourse on the platform was suppressed or marginalized prior to Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the platform.

Musk’s prime motivation for buying Twitter was to restructure the social media platform to facilitate open and free expression — not just to the ideas and political opinions deemed acceptable by Twitter’s former management and by mainstream media outlets.

With Musk’s cooperation and blessing, Weiss and fellow independent journalist Matt Taibbi, formerly of Rolling Stone and others, are examining internal files and publishing their findings — not in the Times or Associated Press or some other widely followed news organization — but rather on Twitter and on Substack, a digital platform designed and operated as an alternative to newspapers and to news channels such as CNN and MSNBC.

Weiss’ latest foray is evocative of the events and conflicts that led to her resignation from the New York Times in July of 2021. As an ardent Zionist and strident opponent of antisemitism, Weiss, 38, found herself the target of online harassment and intimidation by fellow Times journalists, some of whom called for her firing, along with labeling her a “Nazi,” a “fascist” and a “racist.”

She brushed off snide comments from coworkers that she was “writing about the Jews again.” In her telling, Times supervisors and managers declined to support or defend her, creating a hostile work environment.

Her exit followed the high-profile resignation of James Bennet, her boss and editor of the New York Times editorial page, over publication of — and then apology for — a provocative column by Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican, which had provoked a storm of indignation and protests by Times staffers.

The polarization of political opinion in the U.S. has been accompanied by a similar divisiveness within media and inside newsrooms, as old-line newspapers give way to social media and new digital platforms, the latter often specializing in reporting ideas and opinions that can’t find expression in mainstream, more progressive outlets.

“Lessons about the importance of understanding other Americans, the necessity of resisting tribalism, and the centrality of the free exchange of ideas to a democratic society — have not been learned,” she said in her resignation letter. At the Times, she said, “truth isn’t a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job is to inform everyone else.”

Weiss’ departure from the New York Times was followed by her debut on Substack with a column called “Common Sense,” recently changed to “Free Press.” She and collaborators also produce a podcast called “Honestly.”

In April 2019, Vanity Fair magazine published an admiring profile of Weiss, identifying her as a rising star in the media world. The author called Weiss’ columns and other writings “heterodox, defying easy us/them, left/right categorization.”

Besides issues related to Israel and Judaism, she also “focused on hot-button cultural topics, such as #MeToo, the Women’s March and campus activism, approaching each topic with a confrontational skepticism that until recently had a strong place within the liberal discourse.”

Though she identifies with social justice warriors on some issues, such as same-sex marriage, she also advocates for the importance of keeping an open mind, about the willingness to change opinions when new facts arise and — above all — avoiding the simplistic, dogmatic narratives that too often shape political and cultural media coverage. (Weiss is married to former New York Times technology writer Nellie Bowles.)

Forging a New Path

Weiss’ departure from the Times might have looked to some like the curtailment of a once-promising career. Instead, she has carved out an impressive following of 265,000 subscribers who receive her Substack column. She now employs more than a dozen journalists, contributors and assistants. Demand is strong for her speaking engagements. She has appeared several times on Bill Maher’s HBO show.

Having struck a chord with newsmakers, she attracts top names to her site and to her podcast, among them Israeli prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Her collaboration with Taibbi at Twitter probably couldn’t have been possible without approval from Musk.

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Weiss attended Jewish day school, Shadyside Academy and Camp Ramah before matriculating at Columbia University. She celebrated her bat mitzvah at the Tree of Life Synagogue near her home in Squirrel Hill, site of the 2018 shooting that killed 11 and wounded six, including several Holocaust survivors.

As a student at Columbia, she became embroiled in a protest against three professors who some students and faculty thought were biased against Israel. She co-founded Columbians for Academic Freedom while asserting that some students at the school were being intimidated because of their views and opinions.

In 2019 she wrote How to Fight Anti-Semitism, a book that won the Jewish Book Award for the year. Hillel Halkin, who reviewed it in the New York Times, called the book “brave.” Halkin also wrote: “That it must be (brave) is a badge of shame for the ‘progressive’ America with which she identifies.”

“Should she have to fear ostracism or damage to her journalistic reputation,” Halkin wondered, “for pointing out that anti-Zionism and antisemitism, while theoretically distinguishable, have long merged into a single ugly phenomenon? Or that it is obscene, less than a century after the Holocaust, to class Jews with their historical ‘white oppressors’?”

As Halkin pointed out, though Jews in the U.S. comprise a tiny minority of the population, hate crimes against Jews account for more than half of all such recorded acts. Moreover, once confined mostly to the right, such as the attack on the Tree of Life, antisemitic acts, speech and opinion now infect the left as well.

Ultimately, Halkin wrote that he was disappointed with Weiss’ book because she failed to see that her identification as an American liberal — at least in 2019 — blinded her to what Halkin calls the “deadening mental conformity” of liberalism.

Indeed, concern for “the other,” respect for openness and democratic values and tolerance are precisely what antisemites from the left don’t practice on behalf of their Jewish brethren.

Three years on, Bari Weiss’ progressive views may have shifted somewhat, based on her experiences at the New York Times. I wish I could have discussed this point with her. She’s too busy at the moment for interviews, I was told, reviewing and evaluating files and documents at Twitter.