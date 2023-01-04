Ethan had looked out for me for years in other ways, without me ever recognizing it.

I have lived my entire life attached to one Ethan Weitzman. As a twin, I spent much of my upbringing being compared and contrasted to him. How we developed, how we behaved and how we achieved. Ethan may have taken his first steps before me, but I was first to actually walk. He may have spoken before me, but I was first to construct a sentence.

Throughout our childhood one thing eventually became clear; I was the responsible one. My homework was always done on time, my reading finished, my to-do list checked. Within our small school community, my responsibilities would often include some of Ethan’s. I often found myself attempting to put order into his situation, helping him to organize and reminding him to do homework and study. I wanted to support him anyway I could. Unfortunately, I occasionally resented how much I did for him, and how rarely I felt like I had made an impact. I cared for him so much, yet I was never recognized for my dedication, nor did I ever receive a thank you.

One day, I discovered the story of Cain and Abel. While I had learned the story, I had never read it directly from Genesis. When I did, I stumbled upon the line “Am I my brother’s keeper?” (Genesis 4:9) I was immediately taken aback. How could I have the same feelings about responsibility for my brother as Cain? Cain who succumbed to his jealousy and shamelessly murdered his own brother? That’s when I realized something; all of these years I had been putting in effort to try and subdue Ethan’s challenges, mostly without thanks, but the same had been done for me.

Ethan had looked out for me for years in other ways, without me ever recognizing it. Whenever I needed a friend, Ethan was there. When I was stressed, Ethan always comforted and reassured me. While I had been the responsible one, Ethan had been the compassionate one. I immediately scrubbed any resentment from my attitude in understanding that what I did for him is exactly what he would have done for me had he been the responsible one.

Eventually, I would have another crisis about my relationship with Ethan. Was I just a part of a whole? For a period of time, I was greatly upset about what my relationship with my brother meant for my identity. Was I nothing without him? Was he nothing without me?

That’s when Cain’s line came back to me. I asked myself, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” Yes. I was my brother’s keeper. But I was so many other things as well. Being Ethan’s brother was only a fragment of my identity, and I would refuse to let myself be limited to that role. Undoubtedly, I have only been enriched by our relationship. After 17 years walking alongside my brother, I know that I could have navigated the world by myself, but that I could not have gotten this far without him.

Evan Weitzman is a senior and the All School President at Frankel Jewish Academy.