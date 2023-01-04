Parshat Vaychi: Genesis 47:28-50:26; I Kings 2:1-12

Have you ever been part of a gathering so powerful that the boundaries between you and others became blurred? Can you imagine such mutual inspiration and clarity of purpose that a convening felt divinely blessed?

In Maor va-Shemesh, a collection of the teachings of R. Kalonymus Kalman Epstein of Cracow published in 1842, the Chasidic master explores the possibility of such an experience. He describes a scene common for his context, a gathering of Chasidim and their rebbe with the shared goal of “finding God.” He writes:

“The Shekhinah dwells among all gatherings of ten Jews (cf. Avot 3:6; Sanhedrin 39a). Surely, if there are more than ten, then there, the Shekhinah is even more completely revealed! […] each person will listen to his fellow. She will see herself as small in her own eyes and will want to hear some Torah from her fellow, some small teaching of how to serve God, how to find God. And, this is what every person will feel!” (Translation from the Institute for Jewish Spirituality.)

This teaching responds to the moment in this week’s parshah when Jacob calls his children to his deathbed. Utilizing a classic rabbinic method, the Maor va-Shemesh rereads the verse, “Assemble and listen (shimu/shemah), O sons of Jacob; listen to Israel your father” (Genesis 49:2). Drawing from alternate uses of the word shemah in the Torah, he interprets the first “listen” as a kind of mash-up between “listen” and “assemble.” More than one verb can effectively articulate, he describes a profound relational process. When we assemble in the spirit he describes above:

“We ‘children’ will listen to one another — just like the angels” they receive one from the other […] each person should gather himself to the other, entering into relationship […]

As is typical of Chasidic teachings, the Maor va-Shemesh practically lifts our verse out of its context to teach us a much broader spiritual insight. Rather than Jacob speaking to his sons, Torah is speaking to us — to you and me. In these ancient words, we hear: Assemble! Organize! Listen to each other! Unite! And when we do, according to R. Epstein, we become like angels. The Holy One will be right there with us, and “every aspect of blessing will flow from the Source of Compassion.”

When we come together, we become both quieter and louder — quieter as individuals, louder as a collective. Through the deep listening possible when we unite toward the shared goal of spiritual transcendence and collective liberation we bust open the flow of blessing.

Ken Yehi Ratzon — May it be so.

Rabbi Alana Alpert serves T’chiyah, a Reconstructionist congregation in Ferndale.