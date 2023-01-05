Bais Chabad of Farmington Hills breathes new life into “retired” equipment.

In 2000, a couple from West Bloomfield had a child who attended Ganeinu preschool in Farmington Hills. So pleased with the top-notch education their child was receiving, the couple donated $75,000 toward installation of a top-of-the-line playground.

Fast forward two decades. Ganeinu’s location of 30+ years recently changed hands. The school moved into the basement classrooms of Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills and remains a thriving Montessori preschool, still run by Mrs. Chaya Devorah Bergstein, now a great-grandmother.

Her husband, Rabbi Chaim Moshe Bergstein, is her true partner in all their shared endeavors. For years now, Rabbi Bergstein has been the daily bus driver for the Ganeinu students, picking them up and dropping them off in a specially modified white mini-bus with pre-installed car seats. The Bergsteins have also run the Bais Chabad of Farmington Hills since 1977.

As the Ganeinu preschool was packed up and moved in early 2022, Rabbi Bergstein looked nostalgically at the beautiful expensive playground equipment that two generations of Ganeinu students and campers have enjoyed.

“I thought after all that expense, it just wasn’t right to let it get destroyed,” Rabbi Bergstein said. “I had the playground pulled up, disassembled, repainted and rebuilt in the shul’s backyard.”

Until that point, Bais Chabad of Farmington Hills didn’t have a very exciting playground although there was a little woodsy area to explore.

Bergstein hired Tim Render of Playground Professionals, who delivers and installs customized playgrounds, to help oversee the vision he had.

“Tim’s an artist; he sees things that maybe the rest of us don’t necessarily see, opportunities and meaning where maybe we don’t see anything at all,” Bergstein said. For example, there was an old tire Tim repurposed to look like an adorable caterpillar kids can climb through. An old climbing structure was re-created into a lookout post complete with binoculars.

“Best of all, Tim saw the possibility of using the woods,” the rabbi said. He created a path, made a fire pit out of the natural rocks in the yard and put a little bridge over a stream so small that people had barely noticed it before. He put in bird feeders to encourage visits from birds and natural wildlife.

“Now it’s this incredible site, possibly the most unique playground area in the country, with a functional and appealing playground that’s as beautiful as it was the day it was installed … and a whole whimsical trail in the woods! It’s like a different world,” Bergstein said.

Render has been in the playground business for 39 years and said most equipment doesn’t fit as beautifully into its location as this one.

“There was this natural flow right off the bat … It’s this comfortable niche in the middle of suburbia, with this amazing cozy cocoon-like feeling, so many places to explore and dappled shade poking through the trees. These things mean a lot to kids,” Render said. “And the rabbi himself is a pleasure to work with. He’s not young, but he’s sharp as a tack! He had such a clear vision of what he wanted to do, which I appreciated.

“The rabbi’s really personable, he’s got such a spark, and is so interesting to listen to,” he continued. “We come from completely different backgrounds — I’m not Jewish! — but I could listen to him all day. This project has been so much fun.”

Bergstein is also working together with Render to put in a solar-paneled chicken coop.

“Watching hens lay eggs can help us all appreciate HaShem’s world up close,” the rabbi said. “Every facet of a school or shul should be contributing to the student’s education … Even a playground shouldn’t just be a playground. It’s an opportunity to fascinate kids, excite them about the world and ignite their imagination and creativity.”

The Bergsteins are thrilled to share their slice of imaginative paradise, and visitors have been popping by to enjoy the beautiful playground and nature trail. Former Ganeinu students, now adults, especially adore the nostalgia this beloved playground evokes.

“We originally did it because we didn’t want the donor’s contribution to be destroyed, but who could have imagined how their gift would expand to the delightful experience it is now?” the rabbi said.

If you’d like to explore the playground and woods, please contact Rabbi Bergstein at (248) 613-1809.